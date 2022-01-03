Erik Brady: Nothing mattered more to John Bowman than family. And for him, Buffalo was family.

Bowman attended Mass weekly at St. Monica’s, in Santa Monica, where a private Mass will be held for him Saturday. He and Shannon were married at SS. Peter and Paul in Hamburg, in 1982. Their marriage produced Johnny Jr., Courtney, Nicholas, Alec and Jesse.

“For someone who grew up in Milwaukee, Buffalo reminded him of his roots,” Johnny says of his father. “He loved it as his second home.”

They all did. This summer, when Courtney was married, she chose for her venue the old Gaughan family home on the lake where she had spent so many happy summers. Her friends in LA and New York wondered about a destination wedding where the destination was Buffalo. But as Courtney told The Buffalo News at the time, “When they see it they are going to realize why. And then they are going to wish they had done theirs here, too.”

At first, John Bowman was Buffalo by marriage – and then he was Buffalo by choice. He loved to swim in Lake Erie, hike at Chestnut Ridge, and spend time at Wanakah Country Club. Most of all, though, he loved Shannon and their five kids, who are Buffalo once removed.