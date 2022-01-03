Erik Brady: Nothing mattered more to John Bowman than family. And for him, Buffalo was family.

At college, he fell in love with a Buffalo girl. And then, over the years, he fell for her city too.
John Bowman met Shannon Gaughan on the Harvard Lampoon, a petri dish for so much comedic talent. They were married, and he became a producer and writer for sitcoms in Hollywood. She did, too. But they spent part of every summer at the Gaughan family home in Hamburg, on Lake Erie. A few years ago, John and Shannon bought a lakefront home of their own. This made them a real rarity: a Tinseltown power couple who summered in Buffalo.
They lived a fairy-tale life: Five children. Hit TV shows. His and hers Emmys. Homes in Hollywood and Hamburg. Then happily ever after took a terrible turn.
Bowman died last week – suddenly, of a heart attack – at their home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 64. His children, in a family statement, called his death an “unspeakable sorrow.” For all his many professional successes, they wrote, “he was always happiest at home.”
Both homes.
Bowman came back to Buffalo only a few weeks ago to see the Bills play the New England Patriots. That one did not go well. But he watched happily on TV from LA when the Bills beat the Pats in the rematch at New England on the day after Christmas. He died two days later.
“Through that awful windstorm, he sat in his seat to the end,” says Bowman’s brother-in-law, Kevin Gaughan, the Buffalo attorney and civic leader. “Then he caught a flight back to Los Angeles.”
Bowman was born in Milwaukee and grew up a Green Bay Packers fan. He was a boy when the Pack won the first two Super Bowls, and he stayed loyal to them for a long time. But the Bills won him over. That’s what happens when your wife and kids love the Bills, and your second home is but a few Josh Allen bombs from Highmark Stadium.
Bowman was co-creator and executive producer of “Martin,” the popular 1990s sitcom that starred Martin Lawrence. He was one of the first white writers on “In Living Color,” the sketch comedy conceived by Keenan Ivory Wayans; within a year, he was its head writer. He also wrote for “Murphy Brown,” on which he was an executive producer for four seasons under that show’s creator, Buffalo native Diane English. He wrote for other shows, too. And he and Shannon worked together as writers on “Saturday Night Live.”
Kevin Gaughan says that while Bowman was working on “In Living Color,” he came to an epiphany that altered the trajectory of his career: African American humor, with its unique history, traditions and rhythms, offered a portal into rich, lesser-told stories of the Black experience. “Martin” was born, Gaughan says, because Lawrence was looking for a comedic partner to help him create a series just as Bowman was in search of a comedy project with emotional depth and breadth.
The show starred Lawrence as Detroit deejay Martin Payne and Tisha Campbell as Gina, his love interest. It aired for five seasons, beginning in 1992, as one of the highest-rated programs on Fox. You can still see it on HBO Max, among other streaming services.
“The language on this show is more uncompromisingly Black than it is on any other show,” Bowman told Entertainment Weekly in 1992. That led to absurdist clashes with bluenose network censors, a dilemma that Bowman called “our deal with the devil.”
Last summer, Dawn Staley coached the U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team to gold. When she first won gold – as a player, in 1996, under coach Tara VanDerveer, a Buffalo Seminary graduate – Staley got invited to appear on “Martin” as herself. That, to her, was also gold.
“It was a Black show that was so relatable,” she told The Undefeated last summer. “You can identify with every single character on the show. It just pulled you in every week.”
Or, as the music and entertainment critic Cheo Hodari Coker told The Undefeated five years ago: “It proved that unadulterated blackness could be mainstream.”
Lawrence issued a statement about his sorrow at Bowman’s passing. “John understood my vision,” he said.
Campbell’s statement said Bowman had pushed her “to be fearless in my comedy. I’m so forever grateful.”
John Ridley, who won an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for “12 Years a Slave,” offered a statement, too: “John was the kind of showrunner who truly put writers first. In the room he was a mentor to so many writers of color – many of us who had our first professional gigs with John.”
Bowman didn’t go straight from Harvard Lampoon to straight man. First he earned an MBA at Harvard Business School, and then he was a junior exec at PepsiCo. “I would be the funniest lawyer or businessman in the room, which doesn’t get you anywhere,” he once said. “So, you see, I tried not to do comedy. But I was backed into a corner.”
His business background would stand him in good stead as a producer: He could read balance sheets as well as rundown sheets.
“John was the rare comedy writer with an MBA,” the comedy writer George Meyer said. “He could tell you exactly how you were getting screwed.”
Hollywood screenwriters were feeling just that way in 2006. They went on strike for 100 days, fighting to share revenue from internet streaming and downloads. Bowman was chair of the union’s negotiating committee. In the end, writers won a share of digital revenue. Patric Verrone, then president of the writers guild, said, “John was a rock … often to stand on, and a few times to throw.”
Bowman attended Mass weekly at St. Monica’s, in Santa Monica, where a private Mass will be held for him Saturday. He and Shannon were married at SS. Peter and Paul in Hamburg, in 1982. Their marriage produced Johnny Jr., Courtney, Nicholas, Alec and Jesse.
“For someone who grew up in Milwaukee, Buffalo reminded him of his roots,” Johnny says of his father. “He loved it as his second home.”
They all did. This summer, when Courtney was married, she chose for her venue the old Gaughan family home on the lake where she had spent so many happy summers. Her friends in LA and New York wondered about a destination wedding where the destination was Buffalo. But as Courtney told The Buffalo News at the time, “When they see it they are going to realize why. And then they are going to wish they had done theirs here, too.”
At first, John Bowman was Buffalo by marriage – and then he was Buffalo by choice. He loved to swim in Lake Erie, hike at Chestnut Ridge, and spend time at Wanakah Country Club. Most of all, though, he loved Shannon and their five kids, who are Buffalo once removed.
“He was the most loving husband to our mother, and a father to us of unparalleled caring and joy,” his children said in their statement. “From him we learned countless life lessons, the most important one being the sacred nature of family love.”
Johnny says it has been heartwarming for the family that “every friend who has expressed words to us has said the same thing about how much he always talked about us.”
Lawrence O’Donnell, the host of “The Last Word,” a politics show on MSNBC, knew Bowman at Harvard. They remained friends over the decades. He issued a statement, too:
“I watched John fall in love with Shannon in college then shift careers so they could work together and then become the very model of fatherhood as his professional responsibilities kept expanding along with his creativity, and he did it with the grace and confidence of Astaire on the dance floor.”
Much the same can be said of Shannon – and she did it backward and in high heels, as was so often said of Ginger Rogers. John and Shannon were married for 39 years. Both earned Emmys while writing for “Saturday Night Live.” They share that distinction with the likes of Conan O’Brien, Phil Hartman, Mike Myers – and Jim Downey, who would go on to be 'SNL'’s longest-serving writer.
Downey worked with many of the giants of North American comedy, some of them legendarily difficult. Upon learning of Bowman’s death, Downey offered this tribute: “Everybody loves to laugh, but they don’t always love the people who make them laugh. Except for John. Everyone did love John, the best funny person ever.”