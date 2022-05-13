Erik Brady: My chance encounter with WNY expats on a cruise ship in Scandinavia ... of course

ONBOARD THE VIKING JUPITER — Cindy and Paul Cardinal got married at St. Gabriel’s, in Elma, in 1985. Then they flew to JFK airport, in New York, and on to Athens to begin their new life on a cruise ship. It didn't go smoothly.

This week they are cruising once again, in this case through the fjords of Norway with stops in Denmark and the Netherlands.

As it happens, my wife and I are on the same cruise. We are here to celebrate our 40th anniversary. Before we left, I told my editor at The News that I would file a story from the ship about a Buffalo expat.

He wondered how I could be so sure I would find one. I told him it's simple: Wear a Bills cap and then wait for the magic: Someone, at some point, is bound to say "Go Bills."

Sure enough, I found Cindy and Paul — or, more precisely, they found me — on our first full day at sea. And it turns out that Cindy has the kind of Buffalo story that many will recognize.

Both sets of her grandparents were born in Poland and made their way to America by boat, if not exactly on cruise ships. Both sets made their way to Buffalo and raised families. And that's how Cindy's parents met.

Leonard Gorczynski, her father, was a longtime superintendent of the U.S. Post Office in Buffalo. Patricia Gorczynski, her mother, was an administrative assistant at Cheektowaga High School. Len and Pat had two daughters: Carol and Cynthia, who both graduated from West Seneca East High School and then Upstate Medical Center, in Syracuse. Carol's degree came in X-ray technology and Cindy's in respiratory therapy.

Carol came back to Buffalo after college and now teaches radiology at Trocaire College. Cindy stayed to work at Upstate. She met Paul a year later, in 1984. He had come back to his hometown after law school to study for the bar exam. They married a year later at St. Gabe’s and then took off for their honeymoon. But they went to the domestic terminal at JFK by mistake, rather than the international one.

"We weren't exactly world travelers," Paul says.

Now, of course, they are. We are sitting poolside on the ship as they tell their story. Cindy is munching on a Norwegian hot dog. "Wish it was Sahlens," she says.

They have lived over the years in Manhattan, Syracuse, and (for the last 33 years) Albany. Cindy always wanted to live back home in Buffalo, but Paul got her the next best thing: Bills season tickets in the Super Bowl years of the early to mid-1990s. They shared the tickets with Carol and her husband, Mark Weber.

Paul had grown up as a New York Giants fan in Syracuse, but Cindy made a convert of him. "I didn't have to work that hard," she says.

"I was quickly assimilated into the Gorczynski sphere of influence," Paul says. "You can't not be a Bills fan once you go to one of those tailgate parties."

Cindy and Paul would take their kids to Buffalo and Cindy's parents babysat them during the games. (Son Stephen now works for Morgan Stanley in Texas and has two kids of his own, and Lauren works for Google in New York City.)

One time, after a Bills game, Cindy and Paul were sitting around a high-top table at a downtown bar when O.J. Simpson came in. (This was only a matter of months before he was charged with murder.) He stopped at their table and autographed a napkin. They still have it, but it doesn't mean the same thing anymore.

They had joked years earlier, while making that mad dash through JFK, that they were like O.J. — running through airports, as in the old Hertz commercials. They made their flight, barely, and were told their luggage probably didn't make it.

"We sat down, held hands, had a cocktail and said, 'Maybe we'll be buying clothes in Athens,' " Paul says.

They didn't have to do that, as it turned out. Their luggage made it. And now here they are, all these years later, still cruising through life, living happily ever after.

They don't have Bills season tickets anymore, but they remain devoted fans. Cindy says this is the year the Bills are going back to the Super Bowl.

And winning it this time?

Cindy just smiles. "One thing at a time," she says.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.