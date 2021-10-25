Erik Brady: Mike Ricigliano has the luck of the Irish – and a well-timed photo – to thank for 40 years of wedded bliss

When Mike Ricigliano was a coxie for the Buffalo State crew team, in the early 1970s, he almost steered a racing shell into the Niagara River breakwall. His erstwhile rowing mates still call him Wrong Way Ricig.

Ah, but his Buff State crew jacket steered him the right way in the race of life. He was wearing it some years later when, by chance, he met Terri Glaeser twice on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, in 1979. It was the beginning of a beautiful relationship: Sunday marked their 40th wedding anniversary.

They celebrated with dinner at a restaurant attached to the Baltimore Art Museum. They have lived in Baltimore for most of the time since the Courier-Express closed, less than a year after their wedding. Ricig was a sports cartoonist at the Courier. Terri was a teacher in Buffalo. And Friday will be her last day after almost 50 years of teaching, most of it in and around Baltimore.

Here is the homemade card that Ricig gave Terri for their 40th anniversary. (Note the pair of bison in Noah’s ark.)

The happy couple actually celebrate two anniversaries: one for the day they wed, and the other for the day they met. They call that one their St. Pat-iversary. It is a Buffalo love story painted in leprechaun green: