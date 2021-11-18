Erik Brady: Make mine an extra large double double. Hold the punctuation mark.

Papa John’s is now Papa Johns.

The apostrophe disappeared this week. That shouldn’t matter much in Western New York, where several of the chain’s locations have also disappeared in recent years. Small wonder in that: It’s tough for chain pizza joints to make a go of it in a region where so many mom-and-pop shops beat Papa’s hands down.

All of which brings to mind another AWOL apostrophe – one that really does matter hereabouts. This is the story of how Tim Horton’s became Tim Hortons. We’ll call it the Case of the Missing Apostrophe. And it actually begins centuries ago, with the French and Indian War.

That was the North American conflict within a larger imperial war between Great Britain and France in the mid-1700s. The Brits won the war, giving them control of the vast colonial territory of what colonists called the New World. France lost its claims to Canada in the Treaty of Paris, signed in 1763.

As it happens, 201 years later, a hockey player by the name of Tim Horton opened a doughnut shop in Hamilton, Ont. It was called Tim Horton Donuts. Then, as the business expanded and opened new stores, the name was changed to Tim Horton’s – with the possessive apostrophe.