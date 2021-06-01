Erik Brady: Longing for a summer trip across the border? Our Canadian friends share your pain

Don’t cry for me, Argentina. No, wait: I mean Canada.

But is it OK if we shed a tear or two for thee?

The other day I wrote a column about missing Canada at the start of a second sad summer away. Lots of Buffalonians second that emotion. As Western New Yorkers, we love Southern Ontario. It is our birthright on the border.

But here’s the part I hadn’t quite thought through: The Peace Bridge offers two-way traffic. And it turns out that Ontarians miss us, too.

Sean Fitz-Gerald, a senior national writer for The Athletic Canada, tweeted a link to the lament – “a view from Buffalo,” he called it – and wrote: “Me? I miss the Anchor Bar, the RiverWorks and the great old buildings in Buffalo.”

Soon some of Fitz-Gerald’s followers joined in to tell what they miss most about us. Honestly, it was a bit of a lovefest. Who knew?

“Most underrated city in America,” wrote one tweeter from Toronto, who mentioned he took his family to Buffalo in February 2020, not long before the border closed. “The only not amazing thing about the weekend was the Sabres.”