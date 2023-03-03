Erik Brady Erik Brady has more than 50 years in newspapers as a paperboy for The Buffalo Evening News, a sports columnist for The Courier-Express and sports reporter for USA Today, where he retired as the last member of the national newspaper’s founding generation. Follow Erik Brady Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Traveling, in basketball, is a player taking too many steps without dribbling. For Jimmy and Roxane Henderson, though, it’s what they do when their son Jordan plays hoops for Canisius College.

Early Saturday morning, Jimmy and Roxane will set off from their home in Cincinnati for the 430-mile drive to Buffalo. They figure they’ve made the round trip some 75 times over the years, meaning more than half of the 120,000 miles on Roxane’s Lexus RX SUV have come on highways between southwestern Ohio and Western New York.

This season, Jimmy and Roxane have been to every Canisius game, home and away, except for one. (They missed a snow-delayed home game against SUNY Fredonia State on Nov. 20, the same day that the Buffalo Bills played a home game in Detroit.)

On Saturday at 3:30 p.m., Canisius will host rival Niagara University in the season’s last regular-season game. Jimmy and Roxane wouldn’t miss it for the world. It’s Senior Day, and Jordan will be feted at center court. The honor is his, but also theirs.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had parents who have been to every game like that,” Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon says. “They’re just good people.”

Jordan, a fifth-year graduate student, already earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Now he’s working on a master’s degree in mental health counseling. And then he hopes to play professional basketball, perhaps in Europe.

He has played in 128 games for Canisius, more than all but two other players in program history. (Josiah Heath and Malik Johnson each played 131 games in the 2010s.) Jordan’s 1,166 career points are 24th in program history, and his 189 career three-pointers are fourth.

Such longevity is a rarity nowadays. College players don’t often stay at one school for four years anymore, let alone five. Rachel Lenzi, who covers the Big Four for The Buffalo News, reported recently that only eight players are currently in their fourth or fifth years in the women’s and men’s basketball programs at Canisius, Niagara, St. Bonaventure and the University at Buffalo. The scarcity of such players is largely thanks to recent reforms in the NCAA, including the transfer portal, which makes it simpler for players to leave one school for another.

“It was important to me for Jordan to stay,” Roxane says. “When you start something, you should finish it. I’m that loyal kind of person.”

She and Jimmy are so loyal that they traveled to four Canisius games that Jordan had to sit out with a concussion.

“We went to those games because we support the team,” Roxane says. “I’m sure we’ll go back to Buffalo for two or three games next season. We’ve grown close to the other boys. They’re like our second family.”

Witherspoon says that from the moment he met Roxane, she has reminded him of Patti LaBelle, the singer-songwriter. “I don’t call her Roxane,” he says. “I call her Miss Patti.”

Jimmy is a financial analyst for the IRS. Roxane is a registered nurse at a post-acute care center affiliated with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“When Damar Hamlin was at UCMC, we all hoped he was going to do some rehab with us,” she says of the Bills safety. “We’re just glad that he came through it OK.”

Next week, Canisius (9-19) will play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament. The Golden Griffins are near the bottom of league standings. That means Jordan’s career is likely to end soon. Just don’t tell that to Jimmy and Roxane. They have reservations to be in Atlantic City, N.J., all week.

“The last couple of years we’ve been one-and-done,” she says. “This week we’re going to win them all.”

Jimmy notes that the Griffs have won four of their last five. The loss, at Mount St. Mary’s, came by one point. Jimmy and Roxane watched that day as Jordan scored a career-high 28 points.

Their son was 6-foot-1 coming out of Walnut Hills High school in Cincinnati and got no Division I offers. He played one season at a prep school in Indiana and by then had grown to 6-4. (He’s 6-5 now.) Canisius assistant coach Chris Hawkins saw him in a tournament game in Indiana, in 2018, and invited him to visit Canisius. Jordan’s parents drove him there – the first of what turned out to be many such trips.

“We visited on a Saturday,” Jimmy says. “Reggie told us he would let us know by the next Thursday or Friday.”

“And I said, ‘Unh, uh, that’s not good enough,’ ” Roxane says. “ ‘You either like our son or you don’t. You either want him or you don’t. And you are going to have to tell us today.’ ”

They drove back to Cincinnati. And when they got home, Jordan received a call from Witherspoon offering a scholarship.

“He was the last one in that recruiting class to get an offer,” Jimmy says. “And now he’s the last one left.”

Jimmy and Roxane figure they traveled to more than half of Jordan’s games in each of his first four years at Canisius. This season they tried to get to all of them. It helps that Jimmy worked part time for Delta for almost 20 years, loading and unloading planes.

“I have free-flight benefits,” he says. “That’s how we get to a lot of the road games. Sometimes, if the weather is bad, we fly to Buffalo, too. The drive into Buffalo from Cleveland can be pretty bad sometimes.”

Witherspoon says to know Jordan is to know how well his parents raised him.

“Jordan has a girlfriend,” the coach says, “and one day I told him that if someone like him was dating my daughter, I would feel very good about it. I don’t know if Jordan understood how big a compliment that is. But I told him if he has a daughter someday, he will understand there is no better compliment.”

Usually Jimmy and Roxane drive her SUV on their trips to Buffalo. On Saturday they will be driving a rented Lincoln Navigator that seats seven. That’s because they are bringing some surprise guests: Jimmy Jr., Jordan’s older brother, plus three of Jordan’s childhood friends and his former AAU coach.

And then Jimmy Sr. and Roxane will sit in their familiar perch across from the Canisius bench at the Koessler Athletic Center. Jordan will be able to look up in the stands, on Senior Day, and see his mom and dad – the visual equivalent to one of Patti LaBelle’s greatest hits: