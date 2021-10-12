Erik Brady: Jessica Winter's new book joins the great novels set in Western New York

The novel connects two seminal events from Winter’s teen years. One was watching a segment on the ABC newsmagazine “20/20” in 1990 about the neglected orphans of Romania; she remembers where she was babysitting as she watched it. The other was the Spring of Life abortion protests that roiled Buffalo in 1992 and made national news for two weeks.

“I think somehow a temporal connection and a political and moral and ethical connection found itself in my head between these two events of my youth that made a big impression on me,” Winter says. “The first one was the ‘20/20’ segment that exposed the Romanian orphanages. The reason these orphanages existed was because the Romanian regime had outlawed contraception and abortion. Another, years after, was the Spring of Life, when a consortium of antiabortion groups came to Buffalo. …

“I don’t know when I consciously realized there was a connection between these two things – that explicitly with the Spring of Life, and in a more under-the-surface way with the orphanages, these were both events that had to do with reproductive rights. And it was very important to me as a girl, as a woman, and just as a human being to understand that and really probe what I thought about that intellectually and morally. These ideas were swimming around in my head for decades and they finally found a way to express themselves, in this case in fiction.”