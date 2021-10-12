Erik Brady: Jessica Winter's new book joins the great novels set in Western New York

When you are a writer from Buffalo named Winter, you have heard all the jokes. So let’s leave those aside for the moment, and get to the crux of the matter.
Jessica Winter’s new novel, “The Fourth Child,” is first-rate. Place it on the top shelf of Buff Lit – great novels set in Western New York – alongside Joyce Carol Oates’ “The Falls,” Lauren Belfer’s “City of Light” and Nancy Reisman’s “The First Desire,” to name three from the past 25 years.
Winter, a graduate of Williamsville East High School and Yale University, is executive editor of newyorker.com. Somehow, with that full-time job – and another one raising kids ages 6 and 4 – she found the time to write this, her second novel. The story is dark, the sentences stunning, the reviews rapturous.
Mary Beth Keane, in the New York Times, calls Winter “a writer in complete control of her talent.” Sam Sacks, in the Wall Street Journal, calls the book “accomplished and rewarding.” Hillary Kelly, in New York magazine, praises Winter for writing about faith in an elegant and moving way that “doesn’t proselytize or condemn.”
The novel centers on Jane, who grows up in Williamsville in the 1970s, and her daughter Lauren, who grows up there in the 1990s. It is animated by two real events of the early ’90s: orphans warehoused in Romania, and abortion protests in Buffalo. Jane’s Catholic faith drives the narrative: She joins a local pro-life group, which leads her to adopt the fourth child of the title: a 3-year-old Romanian orphan who has never been loved or even held. And she remains unattached no matter how much love Jane gives her.
The novel has universal themes – the meaning of motherhood, and of life – for all of its readers, plus something extra for those from Western New York. The characters shop at Bells, eat at Mighty Taco, worship at St. Benedict’s, read at Clearfield Library. And some speak in a Buffalo accent as flat as a buffalo hoof.
Winter herself, though, displays no discernible hard-A. She laughs at the observation: “Well, let’s have a conversation, and see if you can smoke some out.”
Her parents still live in Williamsville. Her brother and sister-in-law live in Orchard Park. Her kids love to visit, which they had not been able to do for more than a year until this summer.
“The question I heard more than any other from my kids was, ‘When the virus is over, can we go to Buffalo?’ Because they love it so much.”
The kids got their visit in August. Winter loves summer.
“The summers in Buffalo are just exquisite,” she says. “My kids see Buffalo as a wonderland. It’s where their grandparents live. It’s where my brother and sister-in-law have a pool. It’s a place of wide-open spaces and green rolling lawns and barbecues.”
The novel connects two seminal events from Winter’s teen years. One was watching a segment on the ABC newsmagazine “20/20” in 1990 about the neglected orphans of Romania; she remembers where she was babysitting as she watched it. The other was the Spring of Life abortion protests that roiled Buffalo in 1992 and made national news for two weeks.
“I think somehow a temporal connection and a political and moral and ethical connection found itself in my head between these two events of my youth that made a big impression on me,” Winter says. “The first one was the ‘20/20’ segment that exposed the Romanian orphanages. The reason these orphanages existed was because the Romanian regime had outlawed contraception and abortion. Another, years after, was the Spring of Life, when a consortium of antiabortion groups came to Buffalo. …
“I don’t know when I consciously realized there was a connection between these two things – that explicitly with the Spring of Life, and in a more under-the-surface way with the orphanages, these were both events that had to do with reproductive rights. And it was very important to me as a girl, as a woman, and just as a human being to understand that and really probe what I thought about that intellectually and morally. These ideas were swimming around in my head for decades and they finally found a way to express themselves, in this case in fiction.”
Winter grew up in East Amherst. She tells a story about her confirmation at St. Gregory the Great, in Williamsville, when she felt nervous as she approached Buffalo Bishop Edward Head for communion.
“He administered the Eucharist to me and I said, ‘Thank you very much.’ And he was kind of an imposing guy. In my memory he lurks over me like he is 7 feet tall and this dark cloud passes over his face, and he said, ‘Thanks be to God, is what you mean.’ ”
The novel is informed by Winter’s youth, but it is not autobiographical. She calls her high school years uncomplicated; the same cannot be said of Jane and Lauren, her main characters.
Winter says she avoided certain books during the five years when she was writing the novel. These included ones about motherhood, reproductive rights – and Buffalo.
“I was really anxious about undue influence,” she says. “The Lauren Belfer book, ‘City of Light,’ which I have been meaning to read for years, is sitting on my shelf waiting for me now.”
Winter calls Oates “the poet laureate of Western New York.” Oates' 1986 novel, “Marya: A Life,” which was excerpted in the Norton Anthology of Literature, made a huge impression on Winter as a teen.
And now she has produced a story that will make huge impressions on others. It is Buff Lit, writ large.