Erik Brady: Jennifer Lawrence doesn't hate Buffalo. She also doesn't have fond memories of her last visit

Jennifer Lawrence thought she was going to die.

The small plane in which she was a passenger was about to make an emergency landing at Buffalo Niagara International Airport four years ago. The incident made momentary news at the time, but mostly because an Oscar-winning actress was involved. Then it was quickly forgotten hereabouts. Now we know how close to disaster it actually was.

The article is pegged to her new movie, “Don’t Look Up,” an end-of-the-world comedy with Leonardo DiCaprio that opens in theaters today and comes to Netflix on Christmas Eve.

The flight took off on June 10, 2017, from Louisville, where she had been visiting her parents. She was returning to her home in New York. The private plane was supposed to land at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

“I know, flying private, I deserve to die,” Lawrence says in the story. (This sort of sly awareness of her own celebrity is part of what makes her so appealing.)