Erik Brady: It was the best of times, it was the best of times: A tale of two Canisius yearbook photos

The other day I saw on Twitter that members of the Class of 2022 at Canisius High School are getting their senior portraits taken now for next year’s yearbook. And I felt a pang of regret.
The feeling surprised me. I don’t generally believe in regrets. I have no desire to go back in time and do things differently. Not because I haven’t made major screw-ups – I have – but because I’d be afraid a do-over might run the risk of changing all the good stuff. And I’ve been too lucky in life for that.
Still, if I could change one thing, risk-free, I would get my senior portrait taken. (Or maybe buy Amazon stock at $18 a share in 1997.)
As it happens, I am a proud graduate of Canisius High School, Class of 1972 – 50 years before those Canisius kids getting their photos taken now. They are having theirs done at school. We had to go to a studio downtown. Somehow I never got around to it. One time I had an appointment but couldn’t bring myself to leave a sun-splashed afternoon on Lake Erie’s Canadian shore.
When the yearbook came out, a gray rectangle appeared where my photo should have been. It looked like an “in memoriam” sort of thing. And here’s where we get to the regret part:
I don’t know if my mother ever forgave me.
She certainly didn’t let me forget. When my brother’s senior portrait, from St. Joe’s, came in a year later, it went up on the wall alongside one of me taken when I was maybe 8. And so it remained for four years – a daily reminder of my failing – until college offered a chance at sweet redemption. Now, at long last, I could sit for another senior portrait.
Actually, make that portraits, plural. This time, you see, I had two taken. And therein lies a tale.
Or, better yet, a Griffin tail.
I wore the Golden Griffin suit in my days at Canisius College. Truth to tell, it developed into a considerable part of my identity. Let’s just say I couldn’t always tell where the costume ended and the boy began.
A griffin is half lion, half eagle. I was half man, half mascot.
Wearing a griffin suit is like having Halloween every night. You get to hold court on basketball courts. Your id can run free. You can do things, in pantomime, that you could never do in real life. It feels like freedom. And it gave me wings.
I thought of all this as family destiny. When my father was himself a Canisius College student, in the 1930s, he was the one who dreamed up the Griffin mascot. And so, on winter Saturdays at the Aud in the mid-1970s, I wore the golden outfit like a second skin.
All this formed the inspiration for my senior portrait. And if you look me up under my name in the 1976 college yearbook, there I am among the other smiling seniors, posed formally in … the Griffin suit.
For my mother’s sake, I couldn’t leave it at that. So if you look on the opposite page, under the name The Griffin, there’s me again, this time out of costume. The two of us are grouped among our fellow history majors. This made good sense: I studied history, and “Le Griffon” made some.
That was the name of the first European-style vessel to sail the upper Great Lakes. It was built by the French explorer LaSalle on the Niagara River in 1679. Our Griffin flew to campus from the prow of that great ship, making him history and mythology all at once.
College friends would point to my pair of portraits and say it was hard to tell which one of me had the bigger beak. I assured them it was the Griffin, by a nose.
Those two photos sure beat an empty gray box. Better still, at last my mother had a senior portrait of me to put up on the wall. She chose the me in a suit rather than the me in a griffin suit; there is no accounting for taste.
The sand on the beach on that long-ago afternoon when I blew off my studio appointment is now sand through the hourglass. And today, a lifetime later, I can truly say that I feel the final remnants of a half-century of regret lifting.
My mother raised two newspaper columnists and was married to another one. She understood full well how it works. Anything for a column.
Sorry about the senior portrait, Mom. But I did get two of them taken the next time – and, 50 years later, made a column of it, too.