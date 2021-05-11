Erik Brady: It was the best of times, it was the best of times: A tale of two Canisius yearbook photos

The other day I saw on Twitter that members of the Class of 2022 at Canisius High School are getting their senior portraits taken now for next year’s yearbook. And I felt a pang of regret.

The feeling surprised me. I don’t generally believe in regrets. I have no desire to go back in time and do things differently. Not because I haven’t made major screw-ups – I have – but because I’d be afraid a do-over might run the risk of changing all the good stuff. And I’ve been too lucky in life for that.

Still, if I could change one thing, risk-free, I would get my senior portrait taken. (Or maybe buy Amazon stock at $18 a share in 1997.)

As it happens, I am a proud graduate of Canisius High School, Class of 1972 – 50 years before those Canisius kids getting their photos taken now. They are having theirs done at school. We had to go to a studio downtown. Somehow I never got around to it. One time I had an appointment but couldn’t bring myself to leave a sun-splashed afternoon on Lake Erie’s Canadian shore.

When the yearbook came out, a gray rectangle appeared where my photo should have been. It looked like an “in memoriam” sort of thing. And here’s where we get to the regret part:

I don’t know if my mother ever forgave me.