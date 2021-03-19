Erik Brady: Is it Gonzaga's year? Can the Bonnies advance? Just ask Phil's Mom

Last summer she retired as a longtime librarian at Medaille College. She is 70 and lives in Lancaster — and her sweetness and guilelessness are so appealing on air that of course Kornheiser invites her back year after year.

These days most people get their brackets online and fill them out there. This is not how Phil’s Mom does it. Her process is unchanged from 2003 to this week: She cuts out the brackets as they appear in The Buffalo News and writes in her picks the night before she is to appear on the show. She does not watch much college basketball. She does not research her picks. She just wings it.

“I think, honestly,” she tells me, “that people like my picks because they are random.”

And because they are brave. Phil’s Mom doesn’t do chalk. In her brackets, high seeds fall like autumn leaves. She has saved all of the clippings with her picks on them and, as best she can remember, she has correctly picked only one Final Four team in all this time. (We’ll get to that one in a bit.)