Erik Brady: Is it Gonzaga's year? Can the Bonnies advance? Just ask Phil's Mom

Phil’s Mom is a retired librarian who is mostly anonymous in her native Buffalo. Yet somehow she’s a minor celebrity in and around Washington, at least among college basketball fans who know her only as, well, Phil’s Mom.
She picks the brackets for the men’s NCAA basketball tournament nearly every year on "The Tony Kornheiser Show." It was on radio when she made her first picks, in 2003; now, in keeping with the times, it is a podcast. (Kornheiser is the former Washington Post sports columnist who gave up writing for yodeling – his word – on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption” and on his eponymous podcast.)
Phil’s Mom got that name because Phil, her oldest son, was a producer on Kornheiser’s radio show back in the day. Phil, a graduate of St. Mary’s in Lancaster, still works for ESPN Radio, where he is a commercial traffic manager, after stints as a producer for Kornheiser’s show and then for Dan Patrick’s.
“Phil’s Mom joins us now,” Kornheiser said at the top of Wednesday’s podcast. “Her actual first name is Debby, which I found out 10 seconds ago.”
She thinks this is the only time Kornheiser has referenced her given name on air. (As it is, she asked that we not use her surname in this story.) On the show, she needs no introduction, and Kornheiser typically doesn’t offer one. His listeners are expected to know that Phil’s Mom is the one who picks the brackets each March with little to no knowledge of the teams or even how to pronounce the names of some of the schools.
Last summer she retired as a longtime librarian at Medaille College. She is 70 and lives in Lancaster — and her sweetness and guilelessness are so appealing on air that of course Kornheiser invites her back year after year.
These days most people get their brackets online and fill them out there. This is not how Phil’s Mom does it. Her process is unchanged from 2003 to this week: She cuts out the brackets as they appear in The Buffalo News and writes in her picks the night before she is to appear on the show. She does not watch much college basketball. She does not research her picks. She just wings it.
“I think, honestly,” she tells me, “that people like my picks because they are random.”
And because they are brave. Phil’s Mom doesn’t do chalk. In her brackets, high seeds fall like autumn leaves. She has saved all of the clippings with her picks on them and, as best she can remember, she has correctly picked only one Final Four team in all this time. (We’ll get to that one in a bit.)
As it happens, I’m a longtime listener of Kornheiser’s show – “loyal littles,” he calls us – but Wednesday’s show offered a bit of a surprise. I had called Phil’s Mom on Tuesday afternoon to interview her for this column. As it turns out, her son mentioned the call to Kornheiser before Wednesday’s show. So Kornheiser asked her about it: “Is there a story upcoming about you and this particular sidebar life you have of picking basketball games?”
Why, yes, Phil’s Mom said, a journalist had called her. “He was curious why everyone in your area knows about me, but no one around here does.”
The answer she offered me is this: “I guess people in Buffalo don’t know because I don’t make a big deal out of it. Some people know. My family knows. And I have a big family.”
She does, indeed, with seven children and 15 grandchildren. Phil, second of seven, is a St. Bonaventure grad, so you can probably guess her pick for the Bonnies’ first-round match against LSU. Said Kornheiser: “There’s no doubt in my mind you’ve got the Bonnies, right?”
“For sure,” she said, though she does have them falling to No. 1-seed Michigan in the second round. Still, she offered a Final Four with no top seeds – or, for that matter, any 2, 3 or 4 seeds. “Those underdogs, they come up,” she said. “You never know.”
That is true. In 2006, Phil’s Mom picked George Mason, an 11-seed, to go to the Final Four. Kornheiser scoffed. Then, of course, it happened. And the show sold T-shirts and mugs and bibs that said, “I Roll With Phil’s Mom.”
You may or may not want to roll with her this time. Her Final Four: Creighton, Colorado, Clemson and Texas Tech. Her national champion: Creighton, although she pronounced it "Cretin." This is in keeping with her many appearances over the years, when she has styled Ole Miss as Olé Miss, Marquette as Mar-kwet and Baylor as Bay-lore. Though, to be fair, we’re betting Kornheiser can’t pronounce Medaille on a first try.
“We always wish you the best of luck,” he said of her selections. “And we always think if you win, that’s a good sign for the world.”
Or maybe a sign of the apocalypse.
“I never root for my bracket to be blown up more than when I hear Mom’s bracket,” Phil told Kornheiser. “It’s just amazing how she does this. It just gets better every year.”