Erik Brady: India Walton surprised many. 100 years ago in Lackawanna, John Gibbons did her one better

India B. Walton, meet John H. Gibbons.
Walton is on track to be the first socialist mayor in Western New York since Gibbons was elected mayor of Lackawanna more than 100 years ago. Her mayoral story is yet to be written, while his is mostly forgotten.
Still, given her surprise win last week in the Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo, his surprise election in 1919 is newly relevant. It came six weeks into the Great Steel Strike that roiled Lackawanna a century ago, leaving two men dead, a labor movement on the rise – and a mayor elected as a member of the Socialist Party of America.
Walton will have the Democratic line in the general election come November. Gibbons ran on the Socialist line against a Democratic incumbent running with Republican endorsement. That made John A. Toomey a shoo-in – until he wasn’t.
The story of the 1919 mayoral race in Lackawanna is also the story of labor unrest at the Lackawanna Steel Co., where the workforce tried to unionize that year. Toomey sided with the company, placing restrictions on the right of assembly that prohibited organizers from meeting in Lackawanna. So they met instead in Buffalo. That August, company officials fired roughly 1,000 pro-union workers, expecting that those remaining would have second thoughts about unionizing. It had the opposite effect: Days later, several thousand steelworkers participated in what was billed as the largest rally of the American Federation of Labor ever held in Buffalo.
William Scheuerman, 77, is a professor emeritus of political science at SUNY Oswego. He researched the election of Gibbons decades ago for a treatise titled “The Politics of Protest: The Great Steel Strike of 1919-20 in Lackawanna, New York.” It was published in 1986 by the International Review of Social History, Cambridge University Press.
Scheuerman spent months in Lackawanna in the mid-1980s, interviewing people who were alive at the time of the 1919 election and poring over old issues of the Lackawanna Journal. Speaking by phone the other day from his home in Albany, he described working conditions in the steel industry of that era.
“The normal workday was 16 hours,” Scheuerman said. “Every other week you worked a 24-hour shift, and then you got a day off. One of every four steelworkers would be killed or maimed on the job every year. It was dangerous, and they did nothing but work.”
That formed the backdrop of the strike that would become the backdrop of the 1919 election. Gibbons won in a colossal upset, though it was an era when socialists sometimes won in other parts of the United States.
“Socialism wasn’t the dirty word it is today,” Scheuerman said. “It often carried implications of clean government.”
Lackawanna steelworkers, in mid-September 1919, formed the Loyalty Lodge of the Amalgamated Association of Iron, Steel and Tin Workers of North America. Then they joined a nationwide strike to organize workers in the steel industry. Local union leaders were largely Eastern Europeans, particularly Poles, and the company pushed a campaign to brand them as communists and Bolsheviks. Then the company hired armed private security – and Toomey, the mayor, invited state troopers and recruited city police to join with the company forces.
“At first blush it appears that Mayor Toomey’s strong anti-union position was a politically clumsy move,” since he would ostensibly need the support of the steelworkers for his reelection in November, Scheuerman wrote in his treatise. “But company towns are not seedbeds of democracy and the reality of power in such places is often quite different from its formal appearances.”
Scheuerman described a jobs-for-votes scheme: When company officials fired workers for union activities, they replaced them with men whom Toomey recommended to the plant superintendent, who also happened to be the city’s tax assessor. Such a symbiotic relationship worked well for the company – and not well for workers.
Toomey easily won the Democratic nomination for mayor of Lackawanna and eked out a plurality in the Republication primary, giving him both major-ticket lines for the general election. “Buffalo newspapers assured the public that the Mayor would be re-elected,” Scheuerman wrote. “Unrestrained by electoral considerations, the Mayor appeared to have carte blanche to crush the forthcoming strike.”
When 98% of workers joined the strike on Sept. 22 – rather than the 15% anticipated by management – Toomey took a hard line, ordering the police to break up any gathering of more than 12 strikers. The next day, amid growing tensions, roughly 3,000 workers and their families gathered outside of Gate Three of the steel plant. Some strikers threw stones at a pair of company cops as they left the plant, according to news accounts of the time. Company forces then fired shots into the crowd.
Casimer Mazurek, 24, a Polish-American veteran of World War I, was struck in the head and died instantly. Maciez Buczkowski, a Polish citizen, was also struck and died two days later. Company president Charles H. McCullough Jr. placed blame for the violence on “foreigners and radicals” and closed the steel plant.
More than 7,000 joined Mazurek’s funeral procession, where city officials prohibited the playing of taps at his grave. Wrote Scheuerman: “The Buffalo Evening Times touched upon the anger of the people when it described the largest funeral ever held in Lackawanna as a ‘protest against the wanton killing of a returned soldier.’ ”
In 2019, mourners held a remembrance for Mazurek at Holy Cross Cemetery on the 100th anniversary of his death, a story that Buffalo News columnist Sean Kirst told movingly. Scheuerman didn’t know of the recent remembrance, and was touched to learn of it.
No one was charged in the deaths of Mazurek and Buczkowski, but 15 members of the fired-upon crowd were charged with inciting a riot. Thus began a so-called “reign of terror.” Police were accused of beating Eastern European families, even pregnant women, and riding into taverns on horseback to intimidate the strikers, who in turn bitterly blamed the mayor for inviting state troopers to town in the first place.
Gibbons was a longtime supporter of union causes. Two years earlier, running as a socialist in a City Council race, he had gained just 9% of the vote. But this time he focused his mayoral campaign on Toomey’s anti-unionism and the terror of the policing. Toomey publicly denied asking for state troopers, but the Lackawanna Journal published correspondence with the governor that proved otherwise.
In the weeks leading up to the election, the company brought in strikebreakers and offered bonuses to workers who crossed the line. By Election Day, on Nov. 4, about a third of the workers had returned, and the strike was on the verge of collapse. The charged political climate brought a record number of voters to the polls: 2,433 – compared with 1,618 in the mayoral election two years earlier.
The result: Gibbons 996 votes, Toomey 969; another 468 voters left ballots blank on the mayoral line.
Gibbons was mayor for only one two-year term, as Republicans would win the seat for several cycles to come. Even so, Scheuerman believes the Gibbons victory was hugely consequential.
“Within one week after the election, corporate efforts to break the strike began to fizzle,” he wrote. “They eventually failed.”
Even when union leaders called off the national strike, in January 1920, the local strikers stayed out for another six months. They would not successfully unionize until the 1930s, but they had built a steel foundation for future fights.
Scheuerman wrote: “Gibbons’ ascension to the mayoralty ended the reign of terror, neutralized the municipality’s hostility toward the strike, and allowed Lackawanna’s strikers to wage their economic struggle against a corporation that lacked the active support of local authorities.”
What might Gibbons have thought of the rise of Walton? There is no way to know, but maybe he would have thought: What took so long?