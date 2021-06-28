Erik Brady: India Walton surprised many. 100 years ago in Lackawanna, John Gibbons did her one better

William Scheuerman, 77, is a professor emeritus of political science at SUNY Oswego. He researched the election of Gibbons decades ago for a treatise titled “The Politics of Protest: The Great Steel Strike of 1919-20 in Lackawanna, New York.” It was published in 1986 by the International Review of Social History, Cambridge University Press.

Scheuerman spent months in Lackawanna in the mid-1980s, interviewing people who were alive at the time of the 1919 election and poring over old issues of the Lackawanna Journal. Speaking by phone the other day from his home in Albany, he described working conditions in the steel industry of that era.

“The normal workday was 16 hours,” Scheuerman said. “Every other week you worked a 24-hour shift, and then you got a day off. One of every four steelworkers would be killed or maimed on the job every year. It was dangerous, and they did nothing but work.”

That formed the backdrop of the strike that would become the backdrop of the 1919 election. Gibbons won in a colossal upset, though it was an era when socialists sometimes won in other parts of the United States.

“Socialism wasn’t the dirty word it is today,” Scheuerman said. “It often carried implications of clean government.”