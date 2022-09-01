Erik Brady: In Western New York, we bid farewell to summer with two words: Go Bills

Summer’s lease hath all too short a date.

So said William Shakespeare. But what did he know? Get that guy a Bills Mafia T-shirt and a cold Hayburner IPA and tell him that around here, summer’s end can’t come soon enough.

That might seem strange to say — nowhere else on earth offers better summer weather. Our humidity is low. Our temps are rarely too high. And who needs air conditioning when you have Lake Erie?

Ah, but we are willing — even eager — to bid adieu to sweet summer, because football season is nigh. The Buffalo Bills open the season Thursday. And how long has it been since we were this excited to see the Bills begin a season?

“Be not afraid of greatness,” Shakespeare also wrote, and we’re pretty sure he was talking about Josh Allen.

It is true that summer doesn’t officially end until the autumnal equinox, on Sept. 22, which is three weeks away. But let’s be real: Once that first kickoff comes, autumn is in the air.

Baseball is our summer game: It begins in spring, embodies summer, and ends in fall. Football season straddles summer’s end and midwinter’s wrath, with all of fall in between.

Today is the first day of September. Labor Day beckons. Alas, too soon it will be time for our family to close up our cousin-shared cottage on the shores of Lake Erie, also known as the Canadian Riviera.

Our Irish-born grandfather, Andrew Brady, bought the low-slung house with the stone hearth more than 100 years ago. This summer our newest Andrew Brady, the original’s great-great grandson, visited for the first time. He’ll be 3 in three days. And he loved his time at the beach.

So did his sister, Brooklyn, 7. She and her cousin Aideen made a list, before leaving Virginia for Fort Erie, of all the things they wanted to do while on the Canadian shore. What they wrote is a distillation of the idylls of summertime:

“Bury treasures in the sand, have a fashion show, make books, make designs for dresses, catch bunnies, look for rainbows, make sock puppets, sit in the sand and imagine things, find mermaids, look for hummingbirds.”

This lyrical summoning of summer is more spot-on than anything that Shakespeare fellow could think up.

As it happens, we didn’t watch more than a few plays of the Bills’ preseason games, preferring to be on the beach instead, with sand between our toes. You can make out the stadium façade from there, like a dream in the distance across our great lake.

We chose not to watch much of these exhibitions because summer’s lease still hath its hold on us, at least until the real games begin.

Perhaps Ann Patchett, the novelist and memoirist, sums it up best. (She was born in Los Angeles, home of the Rams, and lives in Nashville, home of the Titans — the first two teams the Bills will play this season.)

“To say it was a beautiful day would not begin to explain it all,” Patchett wrote in “Truth & Beauty,” her memoir of friendship with fellow writer Lucy Grealy. “It was the day when the end of summer intersects perfectly with the start of fall.”

We all know that day, don’t we? In Buffalo, it is the first day of a new Bills season.

A highly anticipated one begins next Thursday. There’s still time to savor what remains of our sweet summer season.

And sit in the sand. And imagine things.

Like, say, a Buffalo win in the Super Bowl.

Our midwinter night’s dream.