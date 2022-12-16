Erik Brady: In 1972, the Bills came oh so close to making the 'perfect' Dolphins imperfect

The Miami Dolphins are coming to town for what could be a snowy Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. That’s only fair, given the oppressive heat in Miami in the Bills’ loss earlier this year.

The Dolphins are marking the 50th anniversary of their perfect season, when they won the Super Bowl and finished 17-0. The surviving members of that 1972 team have toasted themselves each year since, when the NFL’s last undefeated team goes down. Fans of other NFL teams are sick of hearing about it.

This season, the last unbeaten was the Philadelphia Eagles. When they lost to the Washington Commanders last month, several media outlets reported that those ’72 Dolphins remain the only undefeated team in NFL history. That is not quite true. They are the only one with a perfect record — unbeaten and untied — but not the first to go undefeated. That was the Akron Pros, who went 8-0-3 in 1920, the National Football League’s first season, before it even had that name.

As it happens, the Dolphins’ closest game in 1972 was against the Bills. It was the sixth of the season, on Oct. 22. And it remains one of the oddest games in Bills history:

• Buffalo didn’t gain a first down in the first half and yet led, 13-7.

• Those 13 points came as a result of four second-quarter turnovers by the Dolphins.

• The Bills scored a touchdown with a bit more than a minute left in the game to come within 24-22 but could not go for two points as the NFL did not yet have the two-point option.

Those Bills and Dolphins had entered the NFL two years earlier from the American Football League, which did have two-point conversions; the stodgy NFL wouldn’t get around to adding the option until 1994. (Tom “Two-Point” Tupa scored the first such conversion in NFL history that season for the Cleveland Browns, when coach Bill Belichick called for a fake extra-point attempt in a 28-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.)

The Bills’ 1972 loss in Miami came with Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese watching on crutches from the sidelines. He had been lost for the season one week earlier. His backup, Earl Morrall, 38, took over the starting role against the Bills and went on to start the rest of the season, including Miami’s Super Bowl VII win against Washington.

The Dolphins marched down the field on their opening drive against the Bills to take a 7-0 lead on a 5-yard Mercury Morris run. Miami appeared poised to take a 14-0 lead but got stuffed on fourth-and-goal at the Bills’ 1-yard line. That swung the momentum in Buffalo’s favor.

Soon a fumble by Dolphins running back Jim Kiick led to John Leypoldt’s 35-yard field goal. Bills linebacker Ken Lee returned a Morrall interception 16 yards for a touchdown. Then an attempted swing pass to Morris was judged a lateral by officials — and the Bills recovered what the Dolphins thought was an incomplete pass. Coach Don Shula was so mad he grabbed an official, which tacked on 15 yards, leading to Leypoldt’s 34-yard field goal 44 seconds before halftime: Bills 13, Dolphins 7.

Early in the third quarter, Dolphins defensive lineman Manny Fernandez got into the backfield so fast that he swiped the ball from Bills quarterback Dennis Shaw as he tried to hand off to O.J. Simpson. That led to Larry Csonka’s 10-yard TD run to give the Dolphins a 14-13 lead. The Bills and Dolphins traded field goals, and then Morris scored on a 15-yard run. (Officials missed an obvious hold by Dolphins tackle Norm Evans on that play.)

Bills coach Lou Saban had sent in backup quarterback Mike Taliaferro to replace Shaw in the third quarter. Taliaferro led the Bills on a 64-yard drive in 11 plays, culminating in a 6-yard TD run by Jim Braxton with 1:07 left in the game. But with no two-pointer available, the Bills could only kick the extra point. They failed to recover the onside kick and lost, 24-23. They would lose a lot more to the Dolphins throughout the 1970s.

Saban suggested that his 2-4 Bills could have been 4-2 but for a few plays. “All it takes,” he said, “is a little guts, a little courage, a little talent.”

Today’s Bills have more than a little of each of those qualities. On Saturday they will take on their old rivals. And if it snows a little, or a lot, so be it.