FORT ERIE, Ont. — This is a story about fox news.

(Not Fox News. That’s a different species.)

Until recently I never knew much about foxes. Then we discovered a family of red foxes living in our suburban backyard in Arlington, Va.

We called the folks at local animal control to come take them away. They politely said no. If the foxes are healthy, they said, there’s no reason we can’t learn to live with them. After all, these highly adaptable creatures have learned to live with us.

At first we were angry at this advice. Then, over time, we found much to admire, and little to fear, in the red foxes that are common to rural areas — and, more and more, to cities and suburbs, too.

“Foxes are our friends,” says Elise Able, who styles herself as the Fox Lady. “They are intelligent, resilient and beautiful.”

Able, who lives in a cottage on eight acres in East Concord, near Springville, is president of Fox Wood Wildlife Rescue, a small nonprofit in Erie County that she founded 30 years ago.

“Foxes are in every county of New York State,” she says. “I get calls from every town in Western New York. I get calls from all over the United States, too. I’ve gotten calls from as far away as Australia.”

The other day she got a call from Canada. That one was from me.

Six of us in the Virginia branch of the Brady family are happily ensconced just now in our cousin-shared cottage on the Canadian shore of Lake Erie. We spotted a red fox trotting along the beach on our first day here. We joked that maybe it had followed us the 400 miles.

Back in Virginia, we didn’t know at first that we had a nuclear family of foxes living in a den in the bushes by our back fence. We saw only the father in the beginning. Then one day there were the mother and four kits frolicking in the grass. They were cute beyond belief.

“If you have a den in your backyard, consider yourself lucky,” the Fox Lady says. “Let the kids watch them out the window instead of the Saturday morning cartoons.”

If a red fox in your neighborhood is ruddy and bushy-tailed, it’s healthy; if it looks mangy or is lying on its side, contact a wildlife rehabilitator such as the Fox Lady. (Not sure? Take a cellphone photo and email it to foxladye@yahoo.com and she will be happy to assess it for you.)

Able is 60 and grew up in Orchard Park. She is a state-licensed wildlife rehabilitator who also cares for coyotes. She traps lost and abandoned dogs, too, in the offseason for foxes.

Sometimes days-old orphaned fox kits are brought to her; they must be fed every few hours around the clock. She raises them for months until they are ready to be released in the wild.

“Tough love,” she says. “Get them out there and learn.”

Fox Wood Wildlife Rescue cares for sick, injured, or orphaned foxes. And, as she says, the Fox Lady answers questions from neighborhoods around Western New York — and around the world.

Which brings us back to our Virginia neighborhood. This is where it gets weird. Every few days this spring, another plush plaything somehow appeared in our backyard overnight, more than a dozen of them over several weeks.

One day it was Santa. Days later, a blue whale. And then Lamb Chop, the sock puppet.

At last came the day I simply could not believe: Our father fox had brought home a stuffed … fox.

“Oh, somebody was having fun,” the Fox Lady says. “Foxes love to play with stuffed animals.”

She explains that foxes sometimes use them as a way to awaken in their young ones the instinct to hunt for food.

But where in the world do foxes find these plushies? Sure, some people keep rubber dog toys in their backyards. But who keeps plush toys outside?

And yet new ones — grimy and chewed on — kept showing up every few days. For a while we thought we were living in a Stephen King novel. Instead, as it turned out, we were living in the Roald Dahl children’s story:

“Fantastic Mr. Fox.”