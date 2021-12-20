Erik Brady: If you've imagined the untimely demise of Elf on the Shelf, a South Buffalo writer has story for you

Jake, the narrator, is a 19-year-old art student at SUNY Buffalo State. He loves the Comet roller coaster, the park’s premier attraction: “It didn’t have all the bells and whistles of these new coasters, no special effects or stuff like that. But at the beginning of the ride, you go up the steepest hill real slow. When you get to the top, you stop for a few seconds, and then BANG! You’re going downhill so fast the wind jumps right out of your body. The best part, though, is that the Comet is right next to Lake Erie. After you go down the big hill, the coaster jerks right all of a sudden and you think you are going to land in the lake. No matter how many times you ride it, you always think, this is it, this time we derail and fly into the lake.”