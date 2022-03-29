Erik Brady: If hating public money for stadiums while being happy the Bills are staying is wrong, I don't want to be right

The deal is done, at last. And the public cost, as it turns out, is less than the cool billion we have been told about for months.
That’s billion, with a B, which stands for Bills, as in your football team, but also for bills, as in your tax bills – state and county.
Maybe that round number got floated so we would be grateful when the public cost came in for less: $850 million of the projected $1.4 billion total cost, according to a report by Tim O’Shei and Jason Wolf in The Buffalo News.
The news is good for those who love the Bills and believe they are worth whatever the public cost.
This news is bad for those who believe public money should not be spent for the benefit of private enterprise.
Think of it as a paraphrase of that line from “Field of Dreams”: If you build it, they will stay. This will be a field, if not of dreams, then of themes. A big one: We spent the better part of a billion to keep a multibillionaire from bolting.
Owners of NFL teams have what amounts to a license to print money. They could pay for their own stadiums, but they mostly don’t because they also have the leverage to make you pay for them, or at least for most of them. This is especially so in smaller markets, like ours.
Yes, the NFL will pay for a portion of the new stadium, as will the Bills, though the Bills plan to recoup some of their cost with personal seat licenses. These are a way for them to ask you to pay for the right to pay for your tickets. It is as if your favorite restaurant asked you to pay first for the right to eat there, and then again for your meal.
Support Local Journalism
When these Bills were born, in 1960, War Memorial Stadium was their home. It opened 85 years ago, in 1937, at a cost of $3 million, or roughly $59 million in today’s dollars; this was mostly borne by the federal government through the Works Progress Administration. Before long, the Bills wanted out of the Rockpile. We built them a new home in Orchard Park, which opened in 1973, at a cost of $22 million, or roughly $140 million in today’s dollars; this was mostly borne by Erie County. Now the Bills say this one, too, is a rockpile.
The NFL is far richer today than when Rich Stadium rose. Let’s face it: Using public money for a private enterprise that is awash in cash is indefensible. But Josh Allen, at his best, is also indefensible. And his Bills are our region’s rallying point. We love him – and them. So, $850 million? Fine. Where do we sign?
The comedian John Oliver understands the dynamic at work here. He appeared some weeks ago on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where he spoke of Qatar, the oil-rich nation that will host this summer’s World Cup. Qatar’s soccer stadiums, according to Human Rights Watch, were built through the abuse and exploitation of its migrant workforce.
“You cannot defend the fact the World Cup is going to be in Qatar,” Oliver told Colbert. “And I am going to watch it. What does that make me? It’s some version of a lower-h hypocrite. I love the product so much.”
We love the NFL product so much that we will pay what it takes to keep the Bills here. Which, in this case, is a bit more than three of every five dollars.
Should the public really pay that? No, of course not. But, like a lot of other addicts, I’m glad that it will.
So, no: It is not a billion, with a B.
But it is hypocrites, with an upper-case H.
Like me.