Erik Brady: If hating public money for stadiums while being happy the Bills are staying is wrong, I don't want to be right

Yes, the NFL will pay for a portion of the new stadium, as will the Bills, though the Bills plan to recoup some of their cost with personal seat licenses. These are a way for them to ask you to pay for the right to pay for your tickets. It is as if your favorite restaurant asked you to pay first for the right to eat there, and then again for your meal.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When these Bills were born, in 1960, War Memorial Stadium was their home. It opened 85 years ago, in 1937, at a cost of $3 million, or roughly $59 million in today’s dollars; this was mostly borne by the federal government through the Works Progress Administration. Before long, the Bills wanted out of the Rockpile. We built them a new home in Orchard Park, which opened in 1973, at a cost of $22 million, or roughly $140 million in today’s dollars; this was mostly borne by Erie County. Now the Bills say this one, too, is a rockpile.

The NFL is far richer today than when Rich Stadium rose. Let’s face it: Using public money for a private enterprise that is awash in cash is indefensible. But Josh Allen, at his best, is also indefensible. And his Bills are our region’s rallying point. We love him – and them. So, $850 million? Fine. Where do we sign?