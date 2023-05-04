A few months ago, I received a meticulously wrapped package in the mail, marked fragile. Inside was a 16-ounce sour-cream bottle labeled “Rojek’s Dairy,” of North Tonawanda. Andy Gardiner, my friend of more than 40 years, had sent it from his home in Vermont.

Andy collected classic dairy bottles. Now he was shipping some of them off to friends. Andy had cancer and didn’t know how much time he had left. The handwritten note that came with the bottle left that part unsaid; he wrote instead that I could use it as a beer mug or a flower vase, or just enjoy it for its solid self.

The gift of a vintage bottle was vintage Andy. Spreading joy was his thing. He was the sort of sportswriter who made Dagwood sandwiches for the other writers covering Alpine skiing at Winter Olympics around the globe. For this and other avuncular kindnesses, his fellow mountain scribes took to calling him Uncle Andy.

I met him in 1982, when we were founding members of the sports department at USA Today. Andy liked that I had come to the new national newspaper from Buffalo. He was born in Tennessee and lived most of his life in Vermont, but he had family roots here. When Andy covered the 2003 Frozen Four for USA Today, at HSBC Arena, he found the house on Greenfield Street where his mother grew up, and the one on Dewey Avenue where his father was raised. They met at Bennett High School and married at St. Mark’s. Andy visited the church, too.

We lost him last week, at age 72. Upon hearing the news, I got out my dairy bottle, filled it with a favorite ale, and raised a toast. In that moment, I realized Andy had given me a gift of goodbye.

“He treasured those milk bottles,” says his older sister, Ellen Morgan. “Most of them are from dairies in New England that are gone now. He gave some away as sort of dying going-away presents. Those were things he cherished and loved.”

Only later did I discover that Andy had given me a second gift: What could be better, from one old sportswriter to another, than a column out of the blue?

I write often in these pages about Buffalo sports history. And it turns out that Stan Rojek, of the North Tonawanda dairy clan, was one of the best ballplayers ever produced hereabouts. He played shortstop for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Browns. More than that, he had a front-row seat to the most important American sports story of the 20th century: He had the locker next to Jackie Robinson’s when Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier, in 1947.

Rojek graduated from North Tonawanda High School and began playing semipro baseball locally when he was discovered by Dick Fischer, a Buffalo-based scout for Brooklyn. The Dodgers signed him in 1939, and he started out in Olean in the Class D PONY League. By 1942 he was playing for Montreal, the Dodgers’ top farm team. He was called up to the big club in September and got into one game, scoring a run as a pinch runner.

He lost the next three seasons to World War II, serving in the Pacific, at an airfield on Saipan, while playing baseball for the 73rd Bomb Wing Bombers, for which he batted .363. “I am leaving the Army a better player because I had the experience of playing with and against seasoned major league stars,” he told The Sporting News. “I played more than 200 games in the Army, and I didn’t do badly.”

Rojek rejoined the Dodgers in 1946, but Pee Wee Reese was set at shortstop, so Rojek mostly came off the bench. When Reese missed 10 games in the late-August heat of the 1947 pennant race, Rojek filled in admirably, hitting .314 with six RBI and no errors. The Dodgers went 7-3 in that span and went on to win the National League pennant. Rojek did not play in the World Series, which the Dodgers lost to the New York Yankees in seven games, but he received a full share of $4,081 in prize money (more than $57,000 in today’s dollars).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Brooklyn traded him to the last-place Pirates in the offseason. Some of his new teammates called Rojek “Reject” for being dumped by the Dodgers, but soon they were calling him something else: the Happy Rabbit. This was for his plucky attitude, his quickness and his prominent front teeth, as noted in his biography by the Society for American Baseball Research. Rojek batted leadoff and hit .290 in 1948 as Pittsburgh improved from 62 wins to 83. He played every inning of the 156-game season. Only Reese turned more double plays that year.

Alas, Rojek got hit by a pitch in 1949, high on the jawbone, and was never the same player after that. He had several more stops in the majors and the minors before coming back to North Tonawanda for good in 1955. He joined his brothers, Anthony and Theodore, in running the dairy business that their father founded. In 1961 the brothers opened Rojek’s Park Manor Bowling Lanes, in North Tonawanda, and operated it for 25 years. Joe McCarthy, the former Yankees manager who settled in Western New York after his baseball days, rolled the first ball on opening night. Stan Musial bowled there on visits to see Rojek, his former Cardinals teammate.

Memorably, Rojek finished 10th in MVP voting for the National League in 1948, when he led all shortstops with 475 assists. It was, by far, his best big-league season. But it wasn’t his best big-league moment. That came a year earlier, when Jackie Robinson made history — and Rojek was on the right side of it.

Some Dodgers players did their best to make Robinson feel unwelcome. Dixie Walker passed around a petition to have Robinson removed from the team. But Rojek welcomed his new teammate. “My locker was right next to his,” he said in a 1985 interview. “He really took a lot of abuse that first season, but Robinson was tough.”

So was Andy Gardiner. He faced cancer with courage. Andy died on April 23, six days before he was to be inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. Members of the hall’s board presented him with his award at his home the day before he died.

“That was Saturday afternoon, and by Saturday evening he was unresponsive,” his sister Ellen says. “He grasped that plaque to his heart. His eyes were twinkling. It was really wonderful.”

Andy also got to see a video tribute from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. “Thank you,” Scott said, “for being a part of our brave little state.”

Jim Welch, Andy’s best friend, spoke for him at the induction ceremony. They had worked together at the Burlington Free Press, in Vermont, and at USA Today, in northern Virginia. Jim told how Andy had learned the journalism biz by covering news before finding his home in sports. “In the end,” Jim quoted Andy, “I still think a bad basketball game is better than a good city council meeting.”

Andy is newly installed in Vermont’s hall. Rojek is a longtime member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. And I learned about one because of the other.

Andy gave me the dairy bottle that begat this column. It is a double gift, like a double play turned by Stan Rojek.

Now, when I drink from it, I can raise a toast to two Hall of Famers: Uncle Andy, and the Happy Rabbit.

They were two of a kind.