Erik Brady: Historical moment in 1865 at Appomattox was penned by a Tonawanda Seneca

Melissa Parker won the handwriting award in eighth grade at St. Teresa’s School in South Buffalo circa 1997. That was no surprise. Elegant handwriting runs in her family.
The official terms of surrender that ended the Civil War were written not in the hand of Ulysses S. Grant or Robert E. Lee but by Ely S. Parker, a citizen of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation. He was Melissa’s great-great-great granduncle.
Parker was the highest-ranking Native American in the U.S. Army during the Civil War, as an adjutant general to Grant. He was also Grand Sachem (chief representative) of the Haudenosaunee (or League of the Iroquois). And his exchange with Lee at the surrender ceremony is a gem of American history.
Lee stared at Parker with apparent surprise, then reached out a hand. “I am glad to see one real American here,” Lee said.
Parker’s rejoinder rings across time to our own fractious age. “We are all Americans,” he said.
We would do well to remember that – and to remember Parker, too. As it happens, soon you can remember him with a coin in your pocket.
His image is etched on one side of what the U.S. Mint calls the 2022 Native American $1 Coin. (The other side, as always, is Sacagawea, the Shoshone guide for Lewis and Clark’s expedition.) Parker is depicted seated, holding a quill pen, as he writes out the historic terms of surrender.
His name appears on the coin in his cursive signature. Below that is TONAWANDA SENECA and HA-SA-NO-AN-DA, for the name given to him at birth. You can see the image on the U.S. Mint website here; sale of the circulation-quality coins is set to begin Wednesday.
“I’ll be first in line,” says Al Parker, Melissa’s father. “Maybe I’ll just call the Treasury in Washington and say, ‘This is Mister Parker, calling about getting some coins of Mister Parker.’ ”
Al, 80, lives in South Buffalo and is retired from General Motors. In 2015 he portrayed Ely at Appomattox Court House, in Virginia, in a reenactment of the surrender upon its 150th anniversary. Al considers it among the proudest moments of his life.
How many people does Melissa know – outside of her own family – who have relatives on legal tender?
“Yeah, well, none, actually,” she says with a laugh. “It is pretty neat.”
As is the story of how her 19th-century relation came to be at Appomattox.
Ely Samuel Parker was born in 1828 into the Wolf Clan of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation. He lived in an era when Native Americans were not considered U.S. citizens and were routinely barred from professional ranks. But Parker earned an engineering degree and worked as an engineer on the Erie Canal. He was in Illinois in 1860 supervising construction of a federal customhouse when he met an ex-Army officer working as a clerk in his father’s general store. That clerk was Ulysses S. Grant, and they became fast friends.
By the last days of the Civil War, Parker had become one of Grant’s top aides. At Appomattox, he handed Grant a manifold book – which yielded three duplicates of handwritten documents – for Grant to write the terms of surrender. Grant passed the book to Lee. They agreed on a few changes; Parker wrote those in. Then the manifold book was given to Theodore S. Bowers, another of Grant’s adjutants general, to make the official copy in ink.
But Bowers was overcome by the gravity of the moment. His hands shook, and he threw out several failed pages. He turned to Parker and asked him to take on the task.
So a hinge moment in American history was recorded by Ely Parker, who is buried at Forest Lawn. His remarkable career – as a diplomat, engineer, general and chief – also includes time as President Grant’s commissioner of Indian affairs. He was the first Native person to hold that post.
“He was trying to do his best for the Seneca people while working in the world of white people,” Melissa says. “He lived a life of struggle. And it is a struggle for a lot of Native people still – trying to live in two worlds. So knowing the struggles he had, it is really nice to see him honored this way.”
Melissa’s father has told her about Ely ever since she can remember. She wrote a paper about him at St. Teresa’s, which you can see on this page. It ends, in perfect penmanship, with these words: “I am proud to be a descendant of Ely Samuel Parker.”