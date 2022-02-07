Erik Brady: Historical moment in 1865 at Appomattox was penned by a Tonawanda Seneca

By the last days of the Civil War, Parker had become one of Grant’s top aides. At Appomattox, he handed Grant a manifold book – which yielded three duplicates of handwritten documents – for Grant to write the terms of surrender. Grant passed the book to Lee. They agreed on a few changes; Parker wrote those in. Then the manifold book was given to Theodore S. Bowers, another of Grant’s adjutants general, to make the official copy in ink.

But Bowers was overcome by the gravity of the moment. His hands shook, and he threw out several failed pages. He turned to Parker and asked him to take on the task.

So a hinge moment in American history was recorded by Ely Parker, who is buried at Forest Lawn. His remarkable career – as a diplomat, engineer, general and chief – also includes time as President Grant’s commissioner of Indian affairs. He was the first Native person to hold that post.

“He was trying to do his best for the Seneca people while working in the world of white people,” Melissa says. “He lived a life of struggle. And it is a struggle for a lot of Native people still – trying to live in two worlds. So knowing the struggles he had, it is really nice to see him honored this way.”