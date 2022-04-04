Erik Brady: Henry Nowak remembers when his 'little school from Buffalo' was an NCAA Tournament regular

Tonight North Carolina and Kansas will play for the national championship in men’s college basketball. Henry Nowak will be watching.
This is the second time that these blue bloods will meet in the NCAA tournament’s title game. The first came in 1957 – and Nowak remembers it well. That’s because his Canisius College team lost to North Carolina in the second round of that tournament.
This was the Golden Age of the Golden Griffins: They sprang upsets in the NCAA Tournament in each of three consecutive seasons. They reached the Elite Eight in 1955 and 1956 and got stopped one game short of that round by North Carolina in 1957.
“We were like Saint Peter’s,” Nowak says, “only three years in a row.”
North Carolina’s Tar Heels went 32-0 in 1956-57, including their three-overtime win against Kansas and Wilt Chamberlain in the championship game. They had an easier time against the Griffs, though it was by no means easy: North Carolina 87, Canisius 75.
“They had too much height for us,” Nowak says, “but we hung in there.”
Nowak, 87, lives these days in Pompano Beach, Fla. He was the all-time leading scorer in Canisius basketball history when he graduated in 1957, and he would go on to represent Buffalo in Congress from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s. Like Jack Kemp, his congressional contemporary, Nowak came to politics with local name recognition – Kemp, of course, for his Buffalo Bills teams of the 1960s, and Nowak for his tenacious Canisius teams of the 1950s.
John LaFalce was also a Buffalo-area congressman back in the day: “I used to kid people, ‘How would you like to play touch football against Jack Kemp and pickup basketball against Hank Nowak?’ ”
Not that he really did either of those things. “Hammering Hank was a big, tough, physical guy,” LaFalce says. “You wouldn’t want to tussle with him under the boards.”
Nowak scored 24 points against North Carolina in that game at Philadelphia’s Palestra, shooting an efficient eight of 11 from the field. “I probably had some fortunate drops,” he says.
He played all 40 minutes, by his recollection. “I came out of that game a tired guy. It was a long night. They were loaded.”
Lennie Rosenbluth, the Tar Heels’ All-America, had 39 points. The Griffs couldn’t stop him the way they had Hot Rod Hundley, the West Virginia All America, in the first round at Madison Square Garden. Hundley had 17 points, but on only four of 20 shots from the field, plus nine of nine free throws. That would be the last game of Hundley’s college career. He would go on to be an NBA All Star and then a noted broadcaster of NBA games.
Canisius beat Lafayette, 82-76, in the East Region’s third-place game. (These so-called consolation games are long since gone.) North Carolina beat Syracuse to advance to the Final Four. The Tar Heels then outlasted Michigan State, 74-70, in three overtimes – and Kansas, 54-53, also in three overtimes.
Just a year earlier, Canisius and North Carolina State had set the OT record for an NCAA Tournament game. Canisius won that quadruple-overtime thriller, 79-78, at Madison Square Garden. This was before the NCAA Tournament began seeding teams, but N.C. State was ranked No. 2 in the country at the time, meaning it was the equivalent of a No. 1 seed. Fran Corcoran swished the winning jump shot in the closing seconds – his only shot of the game. His mother was at the Garden but didn’t see it. She was in the hallway praying the rosary.
“Basketball is a funny game,” N.C. State coach Everett Case said. “You never know.”
When ESPN, in 2003, ranked the top 10 upsets in NCAA Tournament history, it placed the Canisius upset of North Carolina State at No. 6. Nowak led all scorers with 29 points that day. Canisius had a 6-3 record in those three NCAA Tournaments. Nowak played in all of those games and averaged just shy of 20 points.
Canisius followed up the N.C. State upset with a win against Dartmouth. Then, with a spot in the Final Four on the line, Temple beat Canisius, 60-58, at the Palestra. The turning point was a controversial, last-minute over-and-back call that Canisius partisans dispute to this day.
The Griffs beat Williams and Villanova on their way to 1955’s East Regional final, where they lost to defending national champion LaSalle. Tom Gola, the Explorers’ All America, had 30.
“We were one game from the Final Four two years in a row,” Nowak says. “We thought at the time that Canisius would have a chance like that every few years.”
As it is, Canisius has been to the NCAA Tournament just once since, in 1996, when John Beilein’s Griffs lost to Utah in the first round. Canisius entered that tournament as one of two schools that had won their most recent NCAA Tournament games: UCLA, in the championship game one year earlier — and Canisius in that 1957 consolation game after the 12-point loss to North Carolina.
“North Carolina, West Virginia, those were big schools,” Nowak says. “We were the little school from Buffalo. But we did all right.”