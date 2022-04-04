Erik Brady: Henry Nowak remembers when his 'little school from Buffalo' was an NCAA Tournament regular

Tonight North Carolina and Kansas will play for the national championship in men’s college basketball. Henry Nowak will be watching.

This is the second time that these blue bloods will meet in the NCAA tournament’s title game. The first came in 1957 – and Nowak remembers it well. That’s because his Canisius College team lost to North Carolina in the second round of that tournament.

This was the Golden Age of the Golden Griffins: They sprang upsets in the NCAA Tournament in each of three consecutive seasons. They reached the Elite Eight in 1955 and 1956 and got stopped one game short of that round by North Carolina in 1957.

“We were like Saint Peter’s,” Nowak says, “only three years in a row.”

North Carolina’s Tar Heels went 32-0 in 1956-57, including their three-overtime win against Kansas and Wilt Chamberlain in the championship game. They had an easier time against the Griffs, though it was by no means easy: North Carolina 87, Canisius 75.

“They had too much height for us,” Nowak says, “but we hung in there.”