Erik Brady: He wants to be mayor of Port Colborne. To get the job, he has to unseat his brother

Sibling rivalry is as old as humankind. You can read all about it in Genesis. (Spoiler: Cain kills Abel.)

Which brings us to Charles and Bill Steele. Their feud falls far short of murder, thanks be. Still, their rivalry is real: Charles is running to unseat Bill as mayor of Port Colborne, the Ontario city about 18 miles from the Peace Bridge. And tonight the two will talk for the first time in decades. They can’t avoid it, as it’s the only debate of the campaign.

We don’t dabble in Canadian politics much hereabouts, but this story is too good to resist. Besides, we’re not talking about far-off elections in Moose Jaw or Flin Flon: The good people of Port Colborne are our Lake Erie neighbors. And their little local election is national news in Canada. As a headline had it in the Toronto Star last month: “These two brothers haven’t spoken to each other in about 30 years. Now they’re running to be mayor of the same town.”

Charles tells me he thinks it’s been longer than 30 years. Bill tells me he thinks it’s been less. (They don’t agree on much.) And neither will say what caused the rift.

“Basically, I’m a very different person than my brother is,” Charles offers.

“I prefer to talk about the issues,” Bill says. “I make it a point not to talk about my opponents.”

Or to them, in this case.

Port Colborne is a city of 20,000 named for John Colborne, a hero at the Battle of Waterloo, in 1815, who was commander-in-chief of armed forces in British North America in the 1830s. The city’s centerpiece is the Welland Canal, which connects lakes Erie and Ontario. West Street, along the canal, and other streets nearby offer quaint shops, pubs and restaurants. A fine farmers market runs on Fridays from April to October at Market Square, which happens to face City Hall.

And that brings us back to the mayor’s race. Here’s a primer:

• The election is Oct. 24. Early voting is underway.

• Bill won election as mayor in 2018 after many years as a city councilor.

• Charles has never run for elective office. He entered the race a few days before the cutoff date. He says he didn’t want his brother to run unopposed.

Their father died a few years ago and their mother in March. What might these parents have thought of their sons running against each other?

“I don’t think they would have liked it,” Charles says.

Which son might they have voted for?

“I think they would have supported me,” Bill says.

It is a rare point of agreement. “They probably would have voted for my brother,” Charles says. “He took over the family business.”

Bill runs the Steele insurance company, which has roots in Port Colborne dating to 1898. Charles is a retired postal worker who worked in Toronto and Vancouver. He says he returned to his hometown about a dozen or so years ago — and did not vote for Bill in the last mayoral election.

The brothers have differing views on the cruise ships that traverse the Welland Canal on their way from Lake Ontario to Erie and onward to the other Great Lakes. Bill says six cruise lines, including Viking, made 66 stops this year, with 73 stops scheduled for 2023 and 125 for 2024. Bill favors more development of the waterfront so cruisegoers will spend time and money in Port Colborne. Charles says so many travelers take tour buses to Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake that tax money would be better spent on other things, such as a shelter for the homeless.

The Bible gave us Cain and Abel. It also gave us this: “As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.” OK, but does Steele sharpen Steele? We are soon to find out — beginning with tonight’s debate at the Roselawn Centre for the Arts, a magnificent mansion of stone and brick built in 1860 in downtown Port Colborne.

As it happens, there is at least one other point of agreement between the Steele brothers: Both are fans of “Schitt’s Creek,” the Canadian comedy set in a fictional Ontario town where mayoral politics are also all in the family. Horace Schitt was the Creek’s first mayor, in 1895, and the post stayed inside the clan for generations. Town motto: “Who needs elections when you can keep having sons?”

Now there are two sons on one unbrotherly ballot in Port Colborne. It sounds like the absurdist premise for a new sitcom. We’ll call it “Port City.” And we know just who should play both brothers.

He's the creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek.” Plus he was born in Hamilton, so he surely knows of Port Colborne.

We give you the comedic genius Eugene Levy (rhymes with heavy).

Cue the music:

He ain’t Levy. He’s my brother.