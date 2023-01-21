Erik Brady: He likes the Bengals. She LOVES the Bills. (And so do the dogs.)

Erik Brady Erik Brady has more than 50 years in newspapers as a paperboy for The Buffalo Evening News, a sports columnist for The Courier-Express and sports reporter for USA Today, where he retired as the last member of the national newspaper’s founding generation. Follow Erik Brady Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ARLINGTON, Va. – Maryclare Whitehead lives in a house divided.

She is a Buffalo Bills fan. Her husband is a Cincinnati Bengals fan.

And never the twain shall meet.

Dennis Whitehead was born and raised in Cincinnati, so why wouldn’t he be a Bengals fan? Maryclare was born and raised on Staten Island. So why isn’t she a New Jets or Giants fan?

“I liked the Jets when they got Joe Namath,” she says of her middle-school days. “He was brash, like New York. But I never got to go to any of their games.”

Then, in 1973, Maryclare arrived at the University at Buffalo. That’s when she went to her first pro football game. She fell in love with the sport – and the Bills.

“I was a bartender at the Beef and Ale House, at Main and Winspear, and they always had a bus to the games,” she says. “It was like a traveling tailgate party.”

They had season tickets in the end zone, on the scoreboard side. When it was cold, they snuck in thermoses of hot chocolate and peppermint schnapps.

“Why not?” she says. “We weren’t driving.”

This was the O.J. Simpson era, when Rich Stadium, as it was then known, was newly built. “They didn’t always win, but there was always something to be happy about,” she says. “You never knew when O.J. might go off for 200 yards.”

Maryclare, who turned 70 last week, started college at SUNY Oneonta, then transferred to UB, where she earned a BA in English in 1975. She loved Buffalo, so she kept bartending at the Beef and Ale for a couple of years after graduation.

“It was a student bar at night, but during the day it was a neighborhood bar, so I got to know the people of Buffalo,” she says. “They aren’t judgmental. They accept you for you. I loved it in Buffalo, but I couldn’t find a real job.”

She wound up in Washington and worked for the IRS for 35 years. She met Dennis, by chance, commuting on the Metro. He was from Cincinnati, like her father. They married and had two kids and they’ve lived in suburban Arlington for 40-some years. So why didn’t she become a fan of Washington’s NFL team?

“I went to one of their games, once,” she says. “But only because the Bills were in town.”

These days Maryclare watches her Bills faithfully on TV. Dennis mostly finds something else to do.

“I’m a fan of the other football,” he says, meaning soccer. “I like the Bengals, but not like Maryclare loves her Bills.”

He’s not allowed to watch with her when the opponent is the Bengals. This doesn’t mean she watches alone. The family dogs – Jax and Jill – always watch Bills games with her. And when the Bills score, Maryclare shouts, “Go! Go! Buff-a-lo!”

The dogs know this cheer means they will get Pup-Peroni treats. Pavlov’s dogs salivated when a bell rang. Maryclare’s salivate when the Bills ring up another score.

“They bark and they jump up and down,” she says. If Slim, her son’s dog, is over, he jumps up and down, too. “They all know they’re getting a treat.”

Maryclare was watching on that terrible Monday night when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. She observed the aftermath for a while, then went to find Dennis.

“She was crying,” he says. “I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And she said, ‘I think a Buffalo Bill just died on the field.’ ”

Dennis is a graduate of Ohio University, one of UB’s rivals in the Mid-American Conference. The Bulls and Bobcats met in the finals of the MAC men’s basketball tournament in 2005 and 2021. Ohio won both – the first time by one point in overtime. That one still hurts.

So do all those Bills losses to Miami in the 1970s, the era when Maryclare found the team of her dreams. She loved it last week when the Bills won their first-round playoff game against those hated Dolphins, a division rival. The Bengals are a conference rival, but not really a hated one.

“Cincinnati was good to Damar when he got hurt,” Maryclare says. “So I kind of like the Bengals. I don’t wish them ill.”

She pauses.

“But I don’t want to see them win on Sunday.”

Nor, needless to say, do Jax and Jill.