Erik Brady: 'Hate' is such a strong word. But when it comes to the New England Patriots, it fits

We should have known better. The Patriots are like the movie monster that keeps coming back to life in all the sequels.

“I blame the football gods,” tweeted WGR’s Howard Simon. “We only got one season of a bad Patriots team.”

Bills fans were not alone in thinking the division crown would now belong to Buffalo. The acid-penned writer Drew Magary gleefully wrote this of the Pats for the website Defector before this season: “No more Super Bowls. No more dynasties. Those days are gone now, just as we all prayed for. This is a team that ceded dominion over the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills.”

The Bills can still make good on their promise, of course. They play the Pats twice this month. So, yes, the division title can still be Buffalo’s. Or it can wind up in the hands of, well, you-know-who all over again.

The Pats have won six Super Bowls over the past couple of decades, so it wasn’t just the Bills they were beating. But listen to Luke Russert, son of the late NBC newsman Tim Russert. Luke preaches the Bills gospel to his 266,700 Twitter followers.