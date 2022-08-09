Erik Brady: Hasek was a perfect fit for Buffalo ... and a perfect puppy for our family

The war in Ukraine rages on. We forget that sometimes, living a world away.

Dominik Hasek does not forget. He lives in his native Czech Republic, roughly 1,000 miles from Ukraine. It is near enough to worry about the prospect of a wider war.

“I know that I have a place to go if I feel in danger,” he said the other day. “Buffalo is the place I would go back to, always. It’s my second home.”

Hasek made the remarks to Dave Stubbs, a columnist for NHL.com who wrote about the 30th anniversary of Hasek’s trade to Buffalo. (You can read the column here.)

The Buffalo Sabres acquired Hasek from the Chicago Blackhawks (for goalie Stephane Beauregard and a fourth-round draft pick) on Aug. 7, 1992. Hasek was on his way out to the movies — he thinks to see “Basic Instinct,” in English with Czech subtitles — when the call came from his agent to tell him of the trade. “To be honest,” Hasek told Stubbs, “after that call I didn’t pay much attention to the movie.”

As it happens, Aug. 7 means more to me than Hasek Trade Day. We got married on that date in 1982, and just celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary. The trade came 10 years to the day after our wedding. And not so many years after that, we got a puppy — and named her Hasek.

Our daughter had insisted on a dog for her 10th birthday. In May 1998, we got an 8-week-old English Springer Spaniel just as the Sabres were set to play in the Eastern Conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Washington Capitals. Though we live in Washington’s Virginia suburbs, not everyone in our neighborhood knew for whom our new pup was named. Our veterinarian, for instance, always pronounced it Ha-sick.

The good folks at Borderview Veterinary Hospital, in Fort Erie, Ont., never made that mistake: They knew the goaltender behind our dog’s name. Each summer we go to a family cottage on the Canadian shore of Lake Erie, and for most of Hasek’s years we had to take her to Borderview for one ailment or another. One time it was because she had eaten an entire box of Timbits — including the box. When we told the receptionist why we were there, she said: “That’s a girl after my own heart.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Stubbs, in his column, calls Hasek’s trade to the Sabres “one of the most impactful” in NHL history. Hard to argue with that.

“Buffalo was probably the best place for me,” Hasek said. “I liked the community. It’s not a big city but the people there love hockey.”

Hasek told a story about the day Sabres equipment manager Rip Simonick asked him what uniform number he wanted.

“That was a gesture I’ll remember the rest of my life,” Hasek said. “It showed me that Buffalo really thought I was their guy. It was the first time in my life that I was asked what number I wanted to wear.”

As Simonick recalls it, Hasek originally asked for No. 9, which he had worn in the Czech Republic. “I told him, ‘You won’t be wearing that here,’ ” Simonick told me. (Winger Greg Brown had it at the time.) “So I gave him 39, and he was very happy. I guess I gave him the right number.”

Hasek gets back to Buffalo often to check up on Hasek’s Heroes, the hockey program for disadvantaged youth that he established in 2001. He won two Stanley Cups in Detroit, and also played in Chicago and Ottawa, but Hasek left his heart in Buffalo in the form of that youth program.

When he got to Buffalo 30 years ago, Hasek found that our river city reminded him of the one where he had grown up — in Pardubice, a small city on the Elbe River.

“Maybe Buffalo is not the biggest hockey city in the world,” Hasek said, “like New York or Chicago or Detroit or Montreal, let’s say, but I think I was really suited for that place.”

Just as our Hasek was suited for us. And when we lost her, at age 15, we held an Irish wake for an English Springer Spaniel named for a Czech goalie.