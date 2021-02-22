Erik Brady: Hal Holbrook's death brings reminders of how he brought Mark Twain to life

Tom Reigstad mourned when Hal Holbrook died. It was a little like Mark Twain dying all over again.
Holbrook is the actor who played Twain on stage for 63 years. He was Twain for longer than Twain was Twain, seeing as how Samuel Clemens didn’t take on his pen name until he was in his mid-20s. Less than a decade later, Clemens came to Buffalo as associate editor of the Buffalo Express.
Reigstad tells of Twain’s time here in his book “Scribblin’ for a Livin’: Mark Twain’s Pivotal Period in Buffalo.” He is a professor emeritus of English at SUNY Buffalo State College. Some 40 years ago he was a copy editor at the Courier-Express, which allowed him a sort of professional proximity to Twain.
And Holbrook afforded him a sort of personal proximity. That’s because Holbrook brought Twain stunningly to life in his long-running stage show, “Mark Twain Tonight,” which Reigstad saw three times over the years.
Holbrook died on Jan. 23, though his family didn’t announce his passing until this month. He was 95. Clemens died in 1910, at 74. The Washington Post theater critic Peter Marks imagined Holbrook sharing a cigar somewhere in the firmament “with the great American novelist and raconteur who had been so good to him for almost his entire acting life.”
Holbrook didn’t so much imitate Twain as inhabit him. Holbrook had many other roles in a distinguished Hollywood career — from the gravel-voiced Deep Throat in 1976’s “All the President’s Men” to his Oscar-nominated turn as a grandfatherly ex-military man in 2007’s “Into the Wild” — but his obituary in the New York Times posits this:
“Above all he was Mark Twain, standing alone onstage in a rumpled white linen suit, spinning an omnisciently pungent, incisive and humane narration of the human comedy. … With his shambling gait, Missouri drawl, sly glances and exquisite timing, Hal Holbrook had, for all intents and purposes, become Mark Twain.”
Holbrook’s one-man show was never exactly the same. He continued revising and refining it from his first show, in 1954, to his last, in 2017. In between, he won a Tony Award for a Broadway run that began in 1966. “It is impossible to doubt that he is Mark Twain,” wrote Arthur Gelb, then a theater critic for the Times.
Holbrook visited the Courier-Express in 1980 for a cocktail reception before he played a date at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. A photo by Courier photographer Mickey Osterreicher shows Holbrook at the keyboard of a clunky computer — the caption styles it as “the latest innovation in the Courier-Express city room” — 110 years after Twain worked at one of the newspaper’s antecedents.
Clemens arrived at the Buffalo Express in early August 1869. By late September he set out on a months-long trip along the Eastern seaboard, giving lectures at $125 a pop while sending dispatches back to Buffalo. Twain would give such lectures for the rest of his life. And it is that persona — Twain onstage, entertaining crowds with an acid wit and deft comedic timing — that Holbrook inhabited in his stage show.
Reigstad, 73, saw “Mark Twain Tonight” for the first time in 1974, in Hamilton, Ont., when he was an English teacher at Sweet Home High School. He saw the show again, in the mid-1980s, at Shea’s. And he saw it once more, in 1997, at Buffalo State’s Rockwell Hall, by which time he was our foremost local scholar on our foremost former citizen.
Reigstad could meet Twain only on the page, of course. But he did meet Holbrook once, in 2013, at a conference for Twain scholars at Elmira College. Holbrook was there in his civvies, not the rumpled white suit of his stage show. They chatted at a cocktail reception, and Reigstad recalls Holbrook’s gracious manner and generous shock of white hair. Early on, Holbrook had needed a wig and old-man makeup to look like Twain. Over time, the need receded.
The first time that Reigstad saw Holbrook as Twain stays with him to this day. “It was just like stepping back into the 19th century,” he says. “The way he lit his cigar, the slow, deliberate movements — it felt like I was in the moment, in a theater in San Francisco or Chicago, seeing Twain himself. It was that authentic.”
Reigstad still has the program from that show in Hamilton. He also has the one from the show at Buffalo State, as well he might: Reigstad wrote a page of it, summarizing Twain’s time in Buffalo. Reigstad seized on the date of the performance — Oct. 21 — and took us into the second-floor den of Twain’s Delaware Avenue home on the same date in 1870, just one day after a mild earthquake shook Buffalo.
This page of the program imagines the 34-year-old newspaperman slumped at his desk, working on the manuscript for “Roughing It,” a semi-autobiographical travel book with a looming deadline. Two nights earlier, his wife nearly gave birth six weeks prematurely. Three weeks before that, a friend visiting from out of town died of typhoid fever in their home. And seven weeks before that, Twain’s father-in-law died in Elmira; he was the benefactor who had gifted them their mansard-roof mansion on Delaware.
What Reigstad was doing in his program notes is the same thing that Holbrook always did on stage: putting flesh and bone on a man long gone. They shared a mutual mission of humanizing a man who understood human nature as the source of all comedy, and tragedy.
“Twain’s Buffalo period was a pivotal one,” Reigstad wrote in that program. “He came to Buffalo an unmarried man half-heartedly staking his career hopes on the grind of daily newspaper work. He departed Buffalo a husband and father, devoted to the lofty vocation of literary artist.
“And Mark Twain discovered something else about himself in Buffalo: he could write through births, deaths, and even earthquakes.”