Erik Brady: Hal Holbrook's death brings reminders of how he brought Mark Twain to life

Reigstad, 73, saw “Mark Twain Tonight” for the first time in 1974, in Hamilton, Ont., when he was an English teacher at Sweet Home High School. He saw the show again, in the mid-1980s, at Shea’s. And he saw it once more, in 1997, at Buffalo State’s Rockwell Hall, by which time he was our foremost local scholar on our foremost former citizen.

Reigstad could meet Twain only on the page, of course. But he did meet Holbrook once, in 2013, at a conference for Twain scholars at Elmira College. Holbrook was there in his civvies, not the rumpled white suit of his stage show. They chatted at a cocktail reception, and Reigstad recalls Holbrook’s gracious manner and generous shock of white hair. Early on, Holbrook had needed a wig and old-man makeup to look like Twain. Over time, the need receded.

The first time that Reigstad saw Holbrook as Twain stays with him to this day. “It was just like stepping back into the 19th century,” he says. “The way he lit his cigar, the slow, deliberate movements — it felt like I was in the moment, in a theater in San Francisco or Chicago, seeing Twain himself. It was that authentic.”