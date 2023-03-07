When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.

That’s a famous line from the 1962 western “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.”

Turns out I have been guilty of this myself – and didn’t know it until now.

In 1975, I wrote a column for The Griffin, the Canisius College student paper, about the campus origins of the Griffin as a mascot and the newspaper’s namesake. I gave credit for this to my father, Charles A. Brady. In his student days, in 1931, he had written a stirring short story, “The Foot That Went Too Far,” in the school’s literary magazine. It offered a dramatic account of the French explorer Rene Robert Cavalier, Sieur de LaSalle, who sailed the first full-size ship on the upper Great Lakes, in 1679. LaSalle’s ship, built on the Niagara River, was called Le Griffon.

My column made the case that this short story created such a sensation on campus that by 1933 the Griffin had settled its protective wings around Canisius athletics teams and on the newspaper’s masthead. I was a college student who spent much of the 1970s running around basketball courts in a Griffin mascot suit and writing sports columns called “Griffin on the Wing.”

My father was a beloved English professor who by this time had been teaching at Canisius for more than 40 years. In his centennial history of the college, published in 1969, he took no credit for the Griffin’s coming to campus. But I knew the family lore and took it upon myself to confer credit on him in that column – with faulty research, as it turns out. As time passed, I made the same claim many more times, including in The Buffalo News.

Print the legend – or, in my case, the family lore.

I fully believed in my version of the origin story until the other day, when I read Patrick Healy’s version. The senior is a top editor of The Griffin and he recently published a comprehensive history of the college newspaper. It includes an afterword that gives a meticulously researched history of the Griffin’s actual arrival on campus.

I had said in my 1975 column that my father’s 1931 short story contained the first reference to a griffin at Canisius. Healy discovered that Sigma Alpha Chi, a chemical-sciences fraternity, created the “order of the Griffin head” in 1930 – with approval from college authorities. The fraternity noted that the mythical beast had “a peculiar fitness for a society associated with a Jesuit college on the shores of Lake Erie,” given that LaSalle was himself Jesuit-educated.

My timeline in the 1975 column was off on this and in other ways. (You can find the full details here.) Moreover, Healy makes a compelling case that it was most likely the Jesuits running the college who really brought the Griffin to campus – and by fiat, rather than as a result of a grassroots student effort sparked by a fraternity and a short story.

My father’s short story remains a part of the larger origin story, but now I see it was never the whole story. I’m deeply embarrassed by all this, of course, and yet also strangely pleased that it has been set right in the pages of … The Griffin.

I know who would have been impressed by Healy’s dogged scholarship: my late father. As it happens, no less than the noted author C.S. Lewis was impressed by Charles Brady’s own scholarship. Lewis said so in a letter he sent to my father in 1944.

“You are the first of my critics so far who has really read and understood all of my books,” Lewis wrote, noting this was a way to test the methods of literary criticism “in the one case where I happen to know already the answers to most of the questions: surely an ideal opportunity for learning about the efficiency of the methods themselves! I have always been haunted by the fear that all of our studies of the dead authors (who can’t up and protest when we go wrong) may, in spite of careful documentation etc., be quite wide of the mark: on the whole you set that at rest.”

A few years later, Lewis wrote the beloved children’s book “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” There are no griffins in it, but when the book was made into a movie, in 2005, it included griffins in the climactic battle scene.

Mike MacDonald was men’s basketball coach at Canisius at the time, and I told him how griffins had dropped boulders from the sky onto the army of the White Witch.

“That’s great,” MacDonald said, “as long as they don’t throw bricks.”

I bricked my shot 48 years ago. Patrick Healy swished his last week.

It is the difference between hit and myth.