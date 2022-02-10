Erik Brady: Greg Bell's football life led him to Buffalo, where it veered into art collection

Greg Bell was the top draft choice of the Buffalo Bills in 1984. One night he was at a party at the home of Rick James, his friend and neighbor. That’s where he met LeRoi Johnson, Rick’s brother. Bell and Johnson have been fast friends ever since.
“Greg spoke at Rick’s funeral,” Johnson says. “He’s a part of the family for a long time now.”
Tonight, Bell and Johnson will be together at a party once more, just like old times. But this one, Bell says, “is a whole different kind of party.”
It’s a Super Bowl party called “Art ‘n’ The Bowl.” Bell is one of the hosts, and Johnson is one of the artists whose works will be shown at the E.K. Art Gallery in Los Angeles.
Johnson is the Buffalo attorney who describes his fine art as “electric primitive.” A couple of weeks ago he was exhibiting at a show in Brazil when he got a call from Bell, his old friend, who runs the Athletes for Life Foundation. It provides educational services, summer camps and after-school academies for young people in Southern California.
“Greg asked me to come and exhibit at the show,” Johnson says. “How could I say no?”
All of the ticket money and 20% of the art sales will go to the foundation. Johnson has 16 pieces in the show, which also features four other top-shelf artists.
“The other ones are from California,” Johnson says. “I had to transport my pieces.” At the airport, “TSA opened up all of them. Transporting was a nightmare.”
The show opens with tonight’s party and runs through Monday at the 20,000-square-foot gallery, in the heart of LA’s Koreatown.
“Greg is a very industrious sort, very smart,” Johnson says. “He’s a contact-driven person, and he knows a lot of people.”
Bell’s contacts include other former NFL players who are expected at tonight’s opening, including Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Davis, Jerome Bettis – and Andre Reed, who was Bell’s Buffalo teammate for a time.
The Bills traded Bell to the Los Angeles Rams in 1987 as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Eric Dickerson from the Rams to the Indianapolis Colts and Cornelius Bennett from the Colts to the Bills. Bell has lived in LA since, and he is rooting for his Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl.
“I thought for sure it was going to be the Bills and the Rams,” Bell says. “Then came 13 seconds of doom. Doom and gloom for me.”
Before the season, Bell placed a pair of futures bets — one on the Bills, one on the Rams — to win the Super Bowl.
“If they both got in, I would have won either way,” Bell says. In that case, for whom would he have rooted? “That’s not a fair question,” he says with a laugh.
As it is, he says, his $500 bet on the Rams will be worth roughly $8,000 if they beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Bell returned to Buffalo with the Rams for a 1989 game on Monday Night Football. The Rams came in 5-0, and Bell was the NFL’s second-leading rusher at the time. But that night he gained just 44 yards on 21 carries and lost a fumble. Frank Reich, in his first NFL start in place of Jim Kelly, hit Reed for the eight-yard winner with 16 seconds to play: Bills 23, Rams 20.
“You win some and you lose some,” Bell says. “People in Buffalo know about that.”
He had the idea to throw a fundraiser showcasing fine art because he is himself a collector. It is an avocation that began in Buffalo.
“It’s funny,” he says. “I’ll never forget, I was walking down the street when I saw this place, the Benjaman Gallery. I hope it’s still open.”
Johnson assures him that it’s still in place on Elmwood Avenue. And Bell tells of how he was schooled there on how to be a collector: “They got me to understand, yes, it’s an investment, but always buy what you like.”