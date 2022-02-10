Erik Brady: Greg Bell's football life led him to Buffalo, where it veered into art collection

“If they both got in, I would have won either way,” Bell says. In that case, for whom would he have rooted? “That’s not a fair question,” he says with a laugh.

As it is, he says, his $500 bet on the Rams will be worth roughly $8,000 if they beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Bell returned to Buffalo with the Rams for a 1989 game on Monday Night Football. The Rams came in 5-0, and Bell was the NFL’s second-leading rusher at the time. But that night he gained just 44 yards on 21 carries and lost a fumble. Frank Reich, in his first NFL start in place of Jim Kelly, hit Reed for the eight-yard winner with 16 seconds to play: Bills 23, Rams 20.

“You win some and you lose some,” Bell says. “People in Buffalo know about that.”

He had the idea to throw a fundraiser showcasing fine art because he is himself a collector. It is an avocation that began in Buffalo.

“It’s funny,” he says. “I’ll never forget, I was walking down the street when I saw this place, the Benjaman Gallery. I hope it’s still open.”