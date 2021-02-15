Erik Brady: From one president of the USA to another: A long-lost letter recalls Biden's visit to Canisius

A couple of weeks later, Buckel received a letter from Biden. (This one was a thank-you note; the congratulatory note would come later.) On U.S. Senate stationery, he wrote: “Thank you very much for taking such good care of me, particularly for seeing to it that I got a sandwich prior to the speech. I really enjoyed speaking at Canisius, and will not let you forget your offer of a lasagna dinner cooked by your mother.”

A member of Biden’s staff called and asked Buckel if there was a recording of the speech. Buckel sent a cassette tape. Not long after that, Biden called Buckel’s mother. She had no idea who he was.

“He told her he had met me and that I was doing great things and that she must be very proud,” Buckel says. “He asked about her lasagna, and then he asked about the election” at Canisius.

Mrs. Buckel reported her son had won by 14 votes. That’s when Biden sent the congratulatory note, which is dated April 25, 1977.

“Although 14 votes is not a landslide,” Biden wrote, “I am glad that now you have the opportunity to be student body president. I have every confidence you will be a good one.”