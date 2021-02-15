Erik Brady: From one president of the USA to another: A long-lost letter recalls Biden's visit to Canisius

Joe Biden is president of the USA. Tom Buckel was, too, though in his case USA stands for Undergraduate Student Association.
When Buckel was elected USA president at Canisius College, in 1977, Biden sent congratulations. Buckel had forgotten all about it, but this weekend he came across that letter for the first time in decades.
There is a third president in this story, too, which is apropos for Presidents Day. But we’ll get to him in a bit.
We begin, instead, on Saturday, with Buckel and his wife, Mary Vossler, going through old boxes at their home in Syracuse. Tom was ready to toss out an unpromising box, but Mary wanted to look through it. She struck gold: the letter from Biden, still in its original envelope.
“Dear Mr. President,” it begins. “I don’t often get to write a letter to the President. So after hearing about your victory, I wish to convey my congratulations.”
How did the future president of the USA come to write to the newly elected president of that other USA? Think of it as a confluence of circumstance, good manners, and the promise of home-cooked lasagna.
Before Buckel ran for USA president, he was president of the Campus Programming Board, which brings bands and speakers to Canisius. Buckel invited Biden, then a little-known U.S. senator from Delaware, to speak. Biden accepted and — 44 years ago today — he landed at the Buffalo airport, where Buckel picked him up in a borrowed 1968 Pontiac Tempest.
“Biden was the first one off the plane,” Buckel says. “He knew right away I was his ride, because I was dressed like a scruffy student. And he said, ‘I’ll bet you don’t know who you’re looking for.’ ”
Buckel assured Biden that his picture was on the posters advertising his appearance.
“He said he wanted to try one of those Buffalo sandwiches,” Buckel says. So he took Biden to the Locker Room Athletic Club, a long-gone bar on Delaware Avenue near Gates Circle, for a beef on weck.
They talked about many things in the car and at the bar: Buckel told Biden that he was running for president of the student government, and he invited him to dinner for his mother’s lasagna the next time Biden got back to Syracuse, where he had earned his law degree at Syracuse University. Then they drove to Canisius for the speech.
Biden appeared before a crowd of about 125. The account in The Griffin, the student newspaper, called Biden “entertainingly outspoken” as he told of his hopes for the new Carter administration.
“He covered his great themes,” Buckel says. “The uniqueness of America, the uniqueness of its people, and his family-centric, progressive vision for the nation.”
Then Buckel took Biden back to the airport. The honorarium: $500, or about $2,100 in today’s dollars.
A couple of weeks later, Buckel received a letter from Biden. (This one was a thank-you note; the congratulatory note would come later.) On U.S. Senate stationery, he wrote: “Thank you very much for taking such good care of me, particularly for seeing to it that I got a sandwich prior to the speech. I really enjoyed speaking at Canisius, and will not let you forget your offer of a lasagna dinner cooked by your mother.”
A member of Biden’s staff called and asked Buckel if there was a recording of the speech. Buckel sent a cassette tape. Not long after that, Biden called Buckel’s mother. She had no idea who he was.
“He told her he had met me and that I was doing great things and that she must be very proud,” Buckel says. “He asked about her lasagna, and then he asked about the election” at Canisius.
Mrs. Buckel reported her son had won by 14 votes. That’s when Biden sent the congratulatory note, which is dated April 25, 1977.
“Although 14 votes is not a landslide,” Biden wrote, “I am glad that now you have the opportunity to be student body president. I have every confidence you will be a good one.”
As it happens, Buckel’s opponent in that election was John Hurley, who didn’t get to be president of the student government. But he did get to be president of Canisius, a post he has held since 2010. Hurley and Buckel are good friends, who joke about that election cliffhanger as the Bush v. Gore of Canisius undergraduate politics.
On Sunday, Buckel composed a letter for Biden that he plans to mail today.
“Dear Mr. President,” it begins. “I don’t often get to write a letter to the President. But in light of your victory, I wish to convey my congratulations. Although 7,058,909 votes is a landslide, I am glad to know that you will serve as our president. I have every confidence that you will be a great one.”