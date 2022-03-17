Erik Brady: From kindergarten to Catamount, it's always been about sports for Jeff Schulman

Jeff Schulman got his start in sports administration at the age of 5.
Tonight, as the University of Vermont’s athletic director, he will watch his Catamounts play in the men’s NCAA Tournament here in Buffalo, city of his youth.
Schulman grew up on Middlesex Road, in a house next door to the athletics field at Nichols Middle School. And he delighted in watching the games that middle-schoolers played there.
“To me,” he says, “it might as well have been Yankee Stadium.”
Since he was so often on the scene, young Jeff was soon conscripted as a ball runner for the field hockey and lacrosse games. And here’s the thing: This kindergartner was interested in more than the action on the field. He was also fascinated by how things worked off of it — the scoreboard, the coaching, the clock. Before long, as he got a little older, he was happily running the clock himself.
It didn’t dawn on him until he had been in sports administration at the collegiate level for a few years that he was in charge of some of the same things as when he was a little kid, except with a bigger budget.
“I guess,” he says, “it’s in my DNA.”
Schulman played on that field himself when he went to Nichols Middle School. Turned out the kid who cared about off-field stuff was also pretty good on the field and especially good on the ice. He played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres when he was a senior at City Honors. And then he got a scholarship offer to play hockey for the University of Vermont.
He had seen a Vermont athletic event only one time to that point. And he had rooted for the other guys. Vermont played at the Koessler Center at Canisius College in the ECAC North Atlantic playoffs in 1984. Schulman cheered as Ray Hall and Mike Smrek led the Golden Griffins to victory.
And now Canisius is a host school as Vermont plays in the NCAA men’s hoops tournament in Buffalo for a third time. Schulman, 55, has been here for all of those games. And he is always happy to be home.
“I learned to skate at the Nichols rink when I was 4,” he says. “I remember watching the Sabres skate there. I was going to Elmwood Franklin, and my mother would take me to Nichols after school and we would watch the French Connection practice. You could see them up close, and it was incredibly thrilling.”
He looks up just then at the French Connection banner hanging in the rafters at KeyBank Center. It brings him happy memories.
So do NCAA tournaments. He played in the NCAA hockey tournament as a junior. And then, when he was a senior, Vermont played in the ECAC playoffs at the old Boston Garden.
“I was a stay-at-home defenseman,” he says. “That’s a euphemism for not scoring much. I had six goals in my career.”
But the sixth one lives in legend. Vermont trailed Harvard, 2-0, in the third period of the ECAC semifinals. Schulman drilled a screamer from the point to cut the lead in half. Then the Cats scored late to send it to overtime. And Schulman had an assist on the game-winner, 3-2.
Vermont lost the ECAC final to St. Lawrence and missed the NCAA Tournament — while Harvard went on to win the national championship. That only elevated Vermont’s Harvard win in local lore.
“I tell my hockey players all the time, ‘If you score one goal at the right time, you too can be the athletics director at your alma mater.’ ”
Schulman got an internship with the ECAC after college. He saw it as a great first step into athletics administration. One day he got a call from Kevin Paul Dupont at the Boston Globe, who wanted to know Schulman’s reaction to being selected by the Boston Bruins in the NHL supplemental draft.
“I thought it was one of my friends playing a joke on me,” Schulman says. “He said, ‘No, it’s really Kevin Dupont at the Globe.’ Well, the Bruins had never told me they drafted me. And I had a broken leg at the time, from pickup basketball. And I told Kevin I had no intention of playing professional hockey.
“Like any good journalist, he wrote it that way. And the next day I got a call from Jean Ratelle of the Bruins, asking me why I was trying to negotiate with them through the press. And I had to explain that I had no plans to play professional hockey.”
Schulman completed his internship with the ECAC and continued working there for a year. Then he spent several years in sports administration at Bates College, in Maine. And then Vermont asked him to come back. He has been in athletics there since 1993 — and athletic director since 2016.
“We’re the only Division I school in the state of Vermont,” he says. “There are no big-league sports teams in the state. I am blessed to be athletics director at my alma mater and to live in Burlington. And Buffalo is where it all started for me.”
It started on that middle-school field, 50 years ago, when he was the boy next door.
As it happens, I have known Jeff since he was about that age. He was a best friend of my nephew Sean. And as we spoke Wednesday evening, under the French Connection banner, Jeff reminded me that sometimes I would take him and Sean to see Canisius basketball games at the old Aud.
“I think,” Jeff says, “you took me to the first college game I ever saw.”
He has seen more than a few since.