Erik Brady: From kindergarten to Catamount, it's always been about sports for Jeff Schulman

Jeff Schulman got his start in sports administration at the age of 5.

Tonight, as the University of Vermont’s athletic director, he will watch his Catamounts play in the men’s NCAA Tournament here in Buffalo, city of his youth.

Schulman grew up on Middlesex Road, in a house next door to the athletics field at Nichols Middle School. And he delighted in watching the games that middle-schoolers played there.

“To me,” he says, “it might as well have been Yankee Stadium.”

Since he was so often on the scene, young Jeff was soon conscripted as a ball runner for the field hockey and lacrosse games. And here’s the thing: This kindergartner was interested in more than the action on the field. He was also fascinated by how things worked off of it — the scoreboard, the coaching, the clock. Before long, as he got a little older, he was happily running the clock himself.

It didn’t dawn on him until he had been in sports administration at the collegiate level for a few years that he was in charge of some of the same things as when he was a little kid, except with a bigger budget.

“I guess,” he says, “it’s in my DNA.”