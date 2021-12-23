Erik Brady: Fox sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak embraces the 'mom jokes'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Lindsay grew up in Northern Virginia, but her father’s and mother’s families are from Western Pennsylvania – which, as we know, bears a striking resemblance to Western New York.

She finds that Highmark Stadium, when packed by the Bills Mafia, is unlike anywhere else in the NFL.

“Honestly, it feels different to be on the field there,” Lindsay says. “There’s just a different energy about it.”

Before Sunday’s game, she asked Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the ex-Bill, about that difference.

“He was super pumped and happy to be back,” she says. “And he said, ‘This is different football right here. It feels more like college.’ And I agree. It does feel like college.”

Lindsay came to understand this some years ago when she was working a Bills game for ESPN. “It was 16 degrees that day, and it was me and Ron Jaworski out front of the stadium doing our pregame hits. And it was just an awesome atmosphere.”

Jaworski, of course, grew up in Lackawanna, and his family had Bills tickets long before the Polish Rifle played quarterback in the NFL.