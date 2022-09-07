Erik Brady: Forty years ago today, a page turned in Buffalo's newspaper history

The Courier-Express had roots dating to 1834. Samuel Clemens, aka Mark Twain, was once editor of the Buffalo Express. And the morning paper was, according to its masthead, Western New York’s greatest newspaper.

Then, 40 years ago today, the publisher told the staff that we would be closed in 12 days unless a buyer was found. (Spoiler: None was.)

The announcement came on my one-month wedding anniversary. I was the Courier’s sports columnist, Carol Stevens its metro columnist, and we were still settling into our newly purchased home on Huntington Avenue. Carol wrote about that in her column in the next day’s paper:

“We bought a house in Buffalo because we loved our jobs and wanted to stay in this city. But unless something happens very soon, we will both be unemployed about the same time our fourth mortgage payment is due.”

We were told of the newspaper’s imminent demise at 4 p.m. as we gathered in our second-floor cafeteria, which was really just a big room with tables and chairs and a few vending machines. As we trudged back upstairs to our smoky fourth-floor newsroom, we peered out the stairwell windows and saw the TV news crews assembling at Main and Goodell.

“Vultures,” I said, which was both cliché and a bit rich coming from someone who covered news like this for a living.

“I’m going down there,” Carol said, “and getting a job.”

She made her way to the street.

“You want a story,” she told the TV reporters. “We’re a story.”

Channel 7 wanted to put us both on the air. I was too distraught for that, but Carol appeared at the top of the news at 6. She was misty-eyed, quick-witted and telegenic. (Sure enough, Channel 7 did offer her a job in the days ahead, even if for little more than half of what she was making at the Courier.)

Then she headed back upstairs to write her column for the next day’s paper. Our professional lives were coming undone, but she had a deadline to meet.

I reread her column the other day and admired its restraint. The news was so bad, and the writing so good:

When they told us six weeks ago about plans to buy a new computer system, reporters in the newsroom broke out in cheers.

When they posted a sign in the Advertising Department just this week promising a Caribbean cruise to those salesmen who made their quotas, everyone agreed it looked promising.

Even two days ago, when they installed the first electric pencil sharpener in the history of the newsroom, reporters joked that it was a good sign.

Maybe you can laugh at this. But at a newspaper that has been losing millions of dollars year after year, we looked for positive signs like this and we took them very seriously.

Carol pointed out that the Courier had 1,100 employees, “and today there are 1,100 sad stories of people who gambled their livelihood on a newspaper and ended up losing.”

Yet, with all those sad stories, TV kept telling hers and mine. Channel 2 interviewed both of us at 11 that night, and Channel 4 did the same at 6 the next evening. When we signed up for unemployment, the clerk said, “Oh, you’re the couple from TV.” Alas, she seemed not to know us as columnists from the Courier.

Carol’s column told some of the other sad stories. Billy Coughlin said his family had 80 years in the sports department – his 36, plus his father’s 44.

“I don’t know anything but the Courier,” he said. “I depend on it like you depend on life and breath.”

Jeffrey Frank, editor of the editorial page, had come from the Washington Star when it folded a year earlier. So had a reporter, Elizabeth Sporkin, who told Carol that the Star “really didn’t have a chance against the Washington Post, but I thought the Courier had a chance.”

Phil Ranallo, our legendary former sports columnist, said he was disappointed that Western New Yorkers could not support two newspapers when the price of both was less than a cup of coffee.

“I hate the idea,” he told Carol, “that from now until the day I die I’ll have to settle for one newspaper in this town.”

The announcement of our coming closure had left open a possibility, however faint, that a buyer could be found. One suitor did make a run at us. Rupert Murdoch – yes, him – owned the New York Post and wanted a paper in the state’s second-largest city, too, the better to influence statewide elections in an era when newspaper endorsements carried more weight.

Murdoch wanted to cut more than half of our newsroom staff. Union leaders agreed to the number, but not how to get there. Murdoch’s negotiators said his editors must have the right to choose who would stay. Union leaders said any cuts must be made by seniority, as per our contract. And we died on that hill.

As it happened, USA Today opened in the same week that the Courier closed. Carol and I wound up there. But in the hours after we learned of the Courier’s collapse, we had not yet heard of the new national newspaper.

“There are not very many people working at the Buffalo Courier-Express who can remember a time when the paper was in good financial health,” Carol wrote. “It seems that rumors were always circulating that the paper might close.

“But to work at the Courier-Express, we had to ignore those rumors and look at the positive signs. The computer systems and the new pencil sharpeners.”

Twain once reputedly said that rumors of his death were greatly exaggerated. Rumors of ours, sad to say, were all too true.

“For years we have all known the chances,” Carol wrote. “And we took the gamble anyway. And now we are all very sad. But I don’t think we’re sorry.”