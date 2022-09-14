Erik Brady: For Walter Winkler, life was all about learning. And he never stopped

On his LinkedIn page, Walter Winkler listed himself as “Student at Canisius College.”

This was entirely accurate, although he graduated in 1967. Walter really never stopped being a student. He personified the Jeffersonian ideal of the lifelong learner.

The last time I saw him was a few years ago at the dedication of the Golden Griffin statue, which stands sentry on Main Street. Walter happened to be on campus because he was taking classics courses in Greek. This way, he said, he could converse with the new statue, given that griffins come from Greek mythology.

And then he offered the genial smile that always accompanied the many witticisms of Walter J. Winkler, student of the world.

He died of throat cancer on July 21, just shy of 77. His life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home in Kenmore. Many stories will be told about this bibliophile and artist who got his graduate degree from the University at Buffalo Library School and worked over the years as a librarian at Canisius, UB and the downtown branch of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

Walter loved books, and not just to read. He loved their texture and their smell and their bindings and their fonts. He collected antique books and understood their dollar value, though the innate value they held for him was worth infinitely more.

Walter was a fixture on the streets of Allentown in his ever-present beret and Kris Kringle beard. He didn’t have a car; he took city buses to libraries and bookstores and meetings of the local alcohol-recovery community. He was sober for more than 31 years and was beloved as a sponsor to those who strove for the same sort of hard-won success.

“Walter said that the program saved his life,” says Kevin O’Bryan, his friend of 54 years. “And his sponsees tell us that he helped save their lives.”

Walter and Kevin met in 1968 at the Canisius library, where Walter was a young librarian and Kevin a work-study student. They struck up a friendship that stayed strong through the years.

When Walter took seriously ill over the winter, Kevin and his wife, Pat, helped Walter through the bewildering thicket of the American health-care system. They fought to get him better care, and then to get him into hospice. And now it is left to them to clear out a Buffalo apartment that is chockablock with books and art and more books.

“We found amid the flotsam and jetsam some of his paintings and woodcarvings,” Pat says. “They’re quite beautiful. We are going to bring some of them to his service.”

They did all this for their old friend though they live several hours from Western New York. We should all have such friends.

It is no exaggeration to say that I have known the Winkler family since I was born: Walter’s father was the doctor who delivered me. And I have known Walter almost as long: His family lived just down the beach from us during summers on Lake Erie’s Canadian shore.

He was nine years older, so I didn’t know Walter as a childhood contemporary. Brian Fry did. He recalls that when the other boys played touch football on the beach, Walter sat nearby on the cement seawall, reading a book instead.

“Walter was eccentric, even as a boy,” says Brian, a retired investment adviser who lives in Connecticut. “He always had a different book every time you saw him.”

Walter was almost like a seventh Fry child in those days. He often stayed for dinner and then for the beachside bonfires, where his loud laugh could be heard deep into the night. “His sister, Sissie,” Brian recalls, “eventually married my brother Donald.” (Both are gone now.) “And then he was a legitimate family member, as opposed to ad hoc.”

The Canisius library, too, was a kind of family for Walter. Chief librarian Peter Laux was his mentor in the field of library science as well as in the dark arts of drollery. Oh, how they could make one another laugh, even if Walter was not always a model employee. Peter once said it seemed as if Walter was always at the library except when he was supposed to be.

Peter’s daughter, Barbara, now retired in Florida, was a longtime librarian at SUNY Buffalo State College. Walter would often stop in to see her in the 1990s when he was taking art courses at Buff State. They shared a long-running joke that was based on Gilda Radner’s mid-1970s parody of Barbara Walters on “Saturday Night Live.” Walter always called Barbara “Baba” — and she always called Walter “Wawa.”

Joe Grifasi once worked at the Canisius library, too, and the character actor in more than 50 films was one of Walter’s college pals. As it happens, Joe is also a friend of the actor who played Fonzie on “Happy Days.” And who else can claim friendship with both Walter Winkler and Henry Winkler?

“We would go for years without seeing each other,” Joe says, “and then the next time we would pick up right where we left off. Walter was that kind of guy.”

Among the array of artwork that Kevin and Pat O’Bryan found in Walter’s apartment are a pair of paintings of the Frys’ century-old cottage. They found a full-length self-portrait, too, plus a still life of a pair of boots. They look like the worn-out shoes and boots of Vincent Van Gogh’s Paris period.

“Dirty shoes and roses can both be good in the same way,” Van Gogh once said, though the story goes he bought beat-up shoes at flea markets and then traipsed through mud to give them an even more well-worn look.

Walter needed no such artifice. He had walked many miles through Buffalo winters in those boots, and he dearly loved his painterly interpretation of them. That’s why Kevin brought the framed work of art to Walter’s room in the nursing home.

Washington Post art critic Sebastian Smee once wrote that Van Gogh painted old shoes “as if they were portals to paradise.” And maybe it was the same for Walter. In this sense, he died with his boots on.

Walter lost his voice near the end. This was agony for him; oh, my, how he loved to talk. Kevin remembers the last animated conversation they were able to have. Walter complained that Canisius had recently eliminated many of the classics courses he loved.

“I said, ‘How many people were in your class?’ ” Kevin says. “And he said, ‘Six.’ And I said, ‘That won’t even pay for the professor.’ But the notion of a fiscal tradeoff was foreign to him. He said colleges are for learning. And maybe he was more right than I am.”

Never mind that Walter didn’t pay for these classes; he audited them. For him, the point wasn’t to gain academic credit. It was all about lifelong learning, and about reading Plato in the original Greek.

It pleases me no end that the last time I saw Walter was for the dedication of that statue of the Golden Griffin. Walter himself was something of a mythological creature.

Griffins are half eagle, half lion. Walter was half man, half book.

And all heart.