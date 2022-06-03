Erik Brady: For a former Bill, mass shootings hit much too close to home

The terrible roll call of recent mass shootings goes from a grocery store in Buffalo to a grade school in Uvalde, Texas, to a hospital in Tulsa, Okla.

Reuben Gant mourns all of the dead – including, as it turns out, one who was a dear friend.

Gant, 70, who played tight end for the Buffalo Bills in the 1970s, is executive director of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, a nonprofit organization devoted to finding social harmony in our fractured world. He came to work Thursday morning deeply upset about the murders at a local hospital the night before.

Then, not long after sitting down at his desk, Gant heard the news about the identities of the dead. They included Preston J. Phillips, who was a fellow member of the center’s board of directors.

“This one hits close to home,” a shaken Gant said by phone from his office on Thursday afternoon, just hours after learning that his friend was the doctor who, according to authorities, was the intended target of the shooter.

Gant, the Bills’ No. 1 draft choice in 1974, still thinks fondly of Buffalo. That’s why the shootings at Tops last month also hit close to home for him.

“You wonder what the world is coming to,” he said. “Where does it end? At what point do we say enough is enough?”

Friday night, Gant says, the Tulsa center will hold a vigil for those who died at a medical building on the campus of the St. Francis Health System. Phillips was one of four people killed by the shooter, who then killed himself. The other victims included another doctor, a receptionist and a patient.

“We are going to gather the concerned parties of our community,” Gant says. “We are going to remember the victims and offer prayers for their families and friends. And we are going to pray for peace.”

The center recently commemorated the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Mobs of white residents destroyed 35 square blocks of the one of the wealthiest African American communities in the United States, known as Black Wall Street. Estimates of the dead in that 1921 rampage range as high as 300. Racial animus was also at the heart of the Buffalo shootings.

“The motivation was the same,” Gant said.

The AR-style weapons used in Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa are similar, too.

“It is devastating, all these senseless deaths,” Gant said. “It is unexplainable. This has to end. I am at a loss for words.”

Gant grew up in Tulsa, but it was not until he played for the Bills that he first learned about the race massacre there. The conflagration was simply left out of the history books. Now the Center for Reconciliation tells the full story – and finds hope amid feelings of hopelessness. The center’s motto: “From Tragedy to Triumph.”

The Tulsa Race Massacre is a hideous moment in U.S. history. The story of the century since – “of the resilience of the Black folks who lived here,” Gant says – is a triumphant story of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Friday night’s vigil will be at the center’s John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, named for the late historian and author of the 1947 book “From Slavery to Freedom.” Franklin died in 2009, at age 94. His last public appearance came a year earlier, at the park’s groundbreaking.

As it happens, Franklin earned his doctorate at Harvard. That’s also where Phillips got his medical degree.

“Preston was approachable, personable, committed, a person of character and integrity,” Gant says. “No one could ever say anything bad about Dr. Phillips.”

The hospital murders were a gut punch when Gant heard about them. A second gut punch came when he learned that his friend was among the dead.

“You always think you are going to be fortunate and lucky and these things won’t happen in your neighborhood,” Gant said. “But now it feels like we are all waiting our turn.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.