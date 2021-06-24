Erik Brady: For 38 glorious days in 1946, Buffalo truly was the Bisons City

The Los Angeles Clippers, who began as the Buffalo Braves, are playing for a place in the NBA Finals. So are the Atlanta Hawks, who began as the Buffalo Bisons. If both win conference titles, we’ll have an all-Buffalo NBA Finals, for whatever that’s worth.
That the Clippers began in Buffalo is well-known. That the Hawks were born here, too, is less so. They were the Bisons for all of 38 days in 1946, then moved midseason to become the Tri-Cities Blackhawks, in Illinois. They would go on to iterations as the Milwaukee Hawks and St. Louis Hawks before their move to Atlanta.
Buffalo News columnist Sean Kirst told the remarkable story of the short-lived basketball Bisons in 2016. (The announcement that they were leaving came on Christmas Day – sort of Santa in reverse.)
But here’s the crazy part: 75 years ago, for more than a month, Buffalo had four professional sports teams all known by the same name. The baseball Bisons played in the International League, the hockey Bisons in the American Hockey League, the football Bisons in the All-America Football Conference – and the basketball Bisons in the National Basketball League, predecessor of the NBA.
“That is a cool stat,” says John Boutet, archivist and curator for the baseball Bisons. “I can’t think of any other city that can say that.”
St. Louis had the baseball Cardinals and football Cardinals, and New York the baseball Giants and football Giants. But four pro teams with one name? “If anyone else ever had that,” Boutet says, “it would be amazing.”
This confluence of Bisons made it tough on headline writers, who came up with shortened alternatives like “Ice Herd” for the hockey team and “Cage Herd” for the basketball team. The football Bisons had that name only for the 1946 season, then became the Bills. The hockey Bisons held onto their name until 1970, when they vanished to make way for the NHL’s Sabres. And the baseball team, of course, remains the Bisons to this day.
Support Local Journalism
This is as it should be: They had it first – and longest. So long, in fact, that only one other team in professional baseball has held its nickname longer. And, as it happens, that team will be in Buffalo tonight to play the Toronto Blue Jays, our make-do home team of the moment.
The Baltimore Orioles have played under their team name for 137 seasons. The Bisons have played under theirs for 133 seasons, and the Philadelphia Phillies under theirs for 131.
Those tallies come to us by way of Jim Overfield in “The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball: 1857-2020,” which tells the story of how Bisons came to be a name with staying power.
Buffalo’s baseball teams were known as the Buffalos in the 1870s. And then, gradually, the name Bisons came to the fore. The Buffalo Commercial Advertiser, in 1877, made the first-known print reference to Bisons; by 1880, when the team was in the National League, Buffalos had all but disappeared, and Bisons were here to stay.
Overfield did the math: Take the NL Bisons in 1880, subtract eight years when Buffalo had no pro baseball team in the 1970s, and the Bisons have been the Bisons for 133 seasons. That includes 1901, when team owner James Franklin tried to rebrand them as the Pan Ams, in honor of that year’s Pan American Exposition in Buffalo. The newspapers briefly ran with the new moniker, but it didn’t take off, and the official records refer to the 1901 team as the Bisons.
The Buffalo papers over the years sometimes called them by other Bison-centric names, such as the Bisonic Herd, the Bisonic Aggregation – or, simply, the Herd. (That one, of course, stuck as an alternative collective.) The papers also occasionally called them the Thundering – or Blundering – Herd, depending on how they were playing.
As it happens, Thundering was a fortunate formulation. This season, while the Blue Jays are playing at Sahlen Field, the Bisons are playing their home-away-from-home games in New Jersey, where they are called the Thunder. But that’s not an official name; it is marketing to sell tickets in Trenton. On the road, and in the standings, these Bisons are known by their real name.
The plural of bison is bison, except in Buffalo, where Bisons has been our standard for nonstandard spelling since the 19th century. We love the name because it is familiar and comfortable – and ours. We love it so much, in fact, that for one brief shining moment, 75 years ago, all of our teams were the Bisons.
If that sounds redundant, well, it sure beats the Buffalo Buffalos.