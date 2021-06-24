Erik Brady: For 38 glorious days in 1946, Buffalo truly was the Bisons City

Buffalo’s baseball teams were known as the Buffalos in the 1870s. And then, gradually, the name Bisons came to the fore. The Buffalo Commercial Advertiser, in 1877, made the first-known print reference to Bisons; by 1880, when the team was in the National League, Buffalos had all but disappeared, and Bisons were here to stay.

Overfield did the math: Take the NL Bisons in 1880, subtract eight years when Buffalo had no pro baseball team in the 1970s, and the Bisons have been the Bisons for 133 seasons. That includes 1901, when team owner James Franklin tried to rebrand them as the Pan Ams, in honor of that year’s Pan American Exposition in Buffalo. The newspapers briefly ran with the new moniker, but it didn’t take off, and the official records refer to the 1901 team as the Bisons.

The Buffalo papers over the years sometimes called them by other Bison-centric names, such as the Bisonic Herd, the Bisonic Aggregation – or, simply, the Herd. (That one, of course, stuck as an alternative collective.) The papers also occasionally called them the Thundering – or Blundering – Herd, depending on how they were playing.