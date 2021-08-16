Erik Brady: Family with Buffalo ties – and a sense for adventure – thrilled to be back in Canada

“Our friends were talking about 401k plans,” Madeleine says, “and buying new couches.”

She and Ansel wanted more adventure than that, so they chucked their jobs stateside and made their way to Istanbul. She got work as a consultant for major companies in Europe and Asia. He worked odd jobs. And together they explored the ancient city where East meets West.

“We were there for seven or eight years and then I got this idea for a blog,” Ansel says. He cowrote “Istanbul Eats” with Yigal Schleifer, another American expat.

“Istanbul is this great food town,” Ansel says, “and all you ever saw in major newspapers was a certain kind of coverage.”

Too often travel writers were telling readers only about the kinds of places where tourists go. Ansel had other ideas. He and Yigal wrote reviews about little local restaurants. These accounts were always about more than the food on the plate. They also told of the families making the meals, and of the out-of-the-way neighborhoods where they lived – the backstories of the backstreets.

“Istanbul had a lot of expats, people reading English, at that time,” Ansel says. “It was really good timing and we loved doing it.”