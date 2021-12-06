Erik Brady: Even south of the border, the Bills still make them want to shout

“We’re staying at an all-inclusive resort and we’ve got a big room, like a presidential suite, and we’re going to have 12 of us in here watching the game,” Geise says. “The dirty dozen.”

One of the dozen is Steve Geise, Scott’s brother. Steve is retired from a career at the Pentagon, where everyone knew he was a Bills fan. He wears a charging buffalo on his cap and his heart on his sleeve.

“No one ever gave me a hard time,” Steve says. “Seems like everyone who works at the Pentagon is originally from somewhere else, and we all rooted for different teams.”

Scott Geise is a dentist. He and his brother grew up in Newfane, where Scott played junior varsity basketball at Newfane High School for a rookie coach by the name of John Beilein, who would go on to other gigs in the coaching biz.

Beilein was recently enshrined in the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. Scott is a member of the Hobart and William Smith College Sports Hall of Fame. He is in for lacrosse – and for football.

Or, as they call it in Mexico, futbol Americano.