Erik Brady: Even in heartbreak, our unbreakable bond with Buffalo Bills goes on

Moira remains a crazed Bills fan. John, Bart’s father, was a true son of South Buffalo; he died at the same age Bart is now – when Bart was even younger than Griffin is now – but not before passing on a love for the Bills that remains to this day a sort of family heirloom.

Bart and some of his longtime buddies own season tickets in the upper deck of Bills Stadium. They park in a field nearby, and every game day they tailgate for all they are worth. This season, of course, they couldn’t do that. And only two of the four season ticket holders could go to a playoff game. Bart lost out, but he was OK with that. He got to watch at home, with his family, as he’d had to do all season long. And he found felicity in sharing those games with his wife, Kristin, and their sons Brady, 8, and Griffin.

“As much as I would have loved to see the season from Section 308,” he wrote in that Facebook post, “we found new ways to welcome the Bills and the joy they bring to our Sundays. It’s about family. Community. Fathers and sons. Mothers and sons!”