Erik Brady: Even a closed border didn't stop these devoted Buffalo Bills fans from Canada

“I have some blood relatives I never talk to. And I have friends in Bills Mafia who I talk to every day.”

She met one such pal on Twitter and then met her in person for the first time at the opener in September. Next month, that friend will join Krystal and her immediate family – her father, her mother and her son – in New Orleans for the Bills game on Thanksgiving night.

“When the schedule dropped,” Krystal says, “we bought tickets for New Orleans right away.”

They did Canadian Thanksgiving last week. They’ll do American Thanksgiving in New Orleans. They will fly there, which is different from a road trip they took to Jacksonville in January 2018 to see the Bills’ playoff game following the 17-season drought. That time they drove nearly 1,100 miles to see what turned out to be a 10-3 loss to the Jaguars.

“When we got there, people said, ‘Are you guys crazy?’ ” Greg says. “And we said, ‘No, we’re Bills fans.’ ”

Temperatures in Jacksonville hovered near the freezing mark on the day before the game. Floridians are not used to that sort of thing.