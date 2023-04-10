HERNDON, Va. – Pussy willows. Polka bands. Pierogi.

These are among the essential ingredients of Dyngus Day. In Buffalo, we know all about that. Here in the DMV — Washington slang for DC, Maryland and Virginia — they’re just learning about it.

Thank Michele Wood for that. She is an evangelist of the red-and-white charms of Easter Monday.

“People always say, ‘Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day,’ ” she says. “Well, we like to say, ‘Everyone is Polish on Dyngus Day,’ too.”

Michele lives in Maryland, works in Washington, and is one of the organizers of Monday’s festivities in Virginia. They will be held at Jimmy’s Old Town Tavern, a Buffalo Bills bar in Herndon. Jimmy Cirrito, who owns it, grew up in Arcade.

“I didn’t know a lot about Dyngus Day back then,” he says. “But I sure know a lot about it now.”

Today his restaurant will be awash in Polish flags and red balloons. He will serve pierogi, of course — some made with kielbasa, some with chicken and mushrooms — as well as chicken-and-dumpling soup and the stuffed cabbage rolls known as golabki. Partyers will imbibe Zywiec, a pale lager imported from Poland, and Belvedere Vodka as they listen to a two-man polka band, complete with accordion, belting out the dance music.

“We’ll have pussy willows on every table, too,” Jimmy says. “Michele got them sent from Syracuse.”

Michele knew nothing of Dyngus Day when she was growing up, first in Northern New Jersey, then in Central New York. But when she went to school at the University at Buffalo, beginning in 2003, she fell in love with the whole beer-barrel vibe of the post-Easter festival.

“I joined the Polish Club when I got to UB,” she says. “There was no Irish Club or Hungarian Club,” her other heritages. Soon enough, she had moved up from member to president of the Polish Club. (These days she is a board member and leader of the DC metro chapter of UB’s alumni association.)

“I remember going to my first Dyngus Day parade in Buffalo,” she says. “It was so much fun. I hadn’t been in a parade since I was a young Girl Scout” in the Syracuse suburb of Manlius.

Jimmy, 56, attended the Dyngus Day parade on a visit back to Buffalo about 10 years ago. “I went with some friends, and I thought we were going there to watch the parade,” he says. “Next thing I knew, we were in it.”

Michele, 37, is director of digital engagement for the AARP. When she moved to the DMV seven years ago, she found a small-scale Dyngus Day party at Exiles, a Bills bar in Washington. That event was founded by Cheryl Talarczyk, who grew up near Rochester.

“We got maybe a dozen people at the first one,” Cheryl says. “I think it was in 2014. We had it on a Saturday because I didn’t know if anyone would come on a workday. And then everyone said, ‘How come you are having a Dyngus Day party not on Dyngus Day?’ ”

The next year Cheryl moved the party to its rightful day. Michele got involved in 2017. Then Cheryl moved to North Carolina, and Michele took over what’s called Dyngus Day DC. Covid canceled the event for several years, but this year Michele is happy to be joining forces with Jimmy, who has been putting on his own Dyngus Day celebration for a dozen years or so.

“I’m Irish and Italian,” he says, “but I love being Polish for a day.”

The origins of Dyngus Day go back hundreds of years to Poland, where the end of Lent was celebrated joyously on Easter with family — and then again the day after, with friends. By now Dyngus Day is a rite of spring in Buffalo.

Tennyson wrote that in spring a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love. Somehow, in the traditions of Dyngus Day, that meant boys dousing girls with water and tapping them on the legs with pussy willows. (Or girls doing the dousing and tapping. Accounts vary.)

Suffice to say that these days squirt guns are often the dousing agent. Pussy willows are part of the fun because they are usually among the first flora to bloom in early spring. Michele has a friend in the Syracuse suburbs who grows them and sent 150 sticks to Jimmy’s Old Town Tavern for today’s shindig.

Many of the people who come to the bar are displaced Buffalonians looking to recapture some of the hometown feel, Jimmy says. Others are regulars who were curious at first and now love the whole Dyngus Day scene. “The people who find out about it for the first time always ask: ‘What’s up with the squirt guns and the pussy willows?’ ”

Today, in Buffalo, revelers will number in the tens of thousands. Jimmy expects a crowd closer to 250 in Herndon. That might not sound like a lot, but it’s up from a couple dozen not so many years ago.

Michele says her favorite part of all this is that everything about Dyngus Day — the food, the polkas, even the name Dyngus — makes people smile.

“And we need more of that these days,” she says. “Don’t we?”