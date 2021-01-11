Erik Brady: Drollness and UB served Lawrence Wood well. Just ask a panhandling dolphin

“Lawrence is so clever with his own captions and so smart in how he explains what a good caption is,” Mankoff says. “And he does wonderful work for the public good as a lawyer.”

Wood’s weekly comments offer several of his captions for that week’s Cartoon Collections contest (and how he came up with them) plus a critique of some of the best offered by others, though such an exercise defies the dictum that the surest way to kill a joke is to explain it.

“I do worry about that,” Wood says. “But I’m not trying to explain jokes. I’m trying to explain what captions work and what don’t. Maybe that’s a distinction without a difference.”

He needn’t worry. Wood’s commentaries are not only funny themselves but make you feel smarter for reading them.

It turns out he’s so good at the cartoon game that now he collaborates with a handful of top-shelf cartoonists whose work regularly appears in the New Yorker. In fact, eight of those captions have been published in the magazine, which (so far) beats his seven caption winners.