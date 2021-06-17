Erik Brady: Diplomacy with a Buffalo twist: Biden tries to make Putin a Bison fan

What do you get for the autocrat who has everything?
President Biden knows: He gave Vladimir Putin a crystal bison sculpture at their summit meeting Wednesday.
Now that is a power move. Nothing says America like an American bison.
We forget sometimes that the bison on the helmets worn by the Buffalo Bills is not only a symbol of our fair city. The bison is an enduring symbol of the American West – and, since 2016, officially our national mammal.
The White House put out a statement on why it chose the sculpture, by Steuben Glass, as a gift for the Russian president. It called the crystal bison on a base of cherry wood “a stately interpretation of one of our nation’s most majestic mammals and representative of strength, unity, resilience.”
It’s also, of course, representative of Buffalo. And we’re happy to share.
The White House statement noted that the national mammal designation was made “when the Obama-Biden Administration signed the National Bison Legacy Act into law.”
That was on May 9, 2016. The Department of the Interior – which, not for nothing, has a bison on its official seal – put out a fact sheet that day clarifying the difference between bison and buffalo, noting that while they “are used interchangeably, in North America the scientific name is bison. Actually, it’s Bison bison bison (genus: Bison, species: bison, subspecies: bison), but only saying it once is fine.”
Well, thanks for that.
Which leads us to the Buffalo Bisons, our traveling road show of a Class AAA baseball team, and the eternal argument over their nickname. The Interior Department doesn’t get into this part of it, but the plural of bison is bison. So how come Buffalo sports history is replete with baseball Bisons and hockey Bisons and even football Bisons?
Well, Mike Buczkowski, president of Rich Baseball Operations, has a ready answer. The plural of sock is typically socks, he points out, and yet we have the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox. And the plural of leaf is leaves, and yet we have the Toronto Maple Leafs.
So even if Bisons is grammatically incorrect, it is still somehow historically accurate, at least in terms of Buffalo sports history.
Which brings us back to Biden’s bison. He gave it to Putin – along with aviator sunglasses – as part of a longstanding tradition of world leaders exchanging gifts when they hold diplomatic meetings.
No word yet on what, if anything, Putin gave Biden. It doesn’t really matter. Once you have received a crystal sculpture of an American bison, how in the world can you top that?