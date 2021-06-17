Erik Brady: Diplomacy with a Buffalo twist: Biden tries to make Putin a Bison fan

What do you get for the autocrat who has everything?

President Biden knows: He gave Vladimir Putin a crystal bison sculpture at their summit meeting Wednesday.

Now that is a power move. Nothing says America like an American bison.

We forget sometimes that the bison on the helmets worn by the Buffalo Bills is not only a symbol of our fair city. The bison is an enduring symbol of the American West – and, since 2016, officially our national mammal.

The White House put out a statement on why it chose the sculpture, by Steuben Glass, as a gift for the Russian president. It called the crystal bison on a base of cherry wood “a stately interpretation of one of our nation’s most majestic mammals and representative of strength, unity, resilience.”

It’s also, of course, representative of Buffalo. And we’re happy to share.

The White House statement noted that the national mammal designation was made “when the Obama-Biden Administration signed the National Bison Legacy Act into law.”