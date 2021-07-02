Erik Brady: Dave Seminara couldn't quite follow in Roger Federer's footsteps, so he walked in them

It isn’t the tally of titles that makes Seminara an unabashed Federer fan anyway. In fact, he figures it runs against his usual rooting interest.

“I am used to rooting for doomed sports teams, like the Buffalo Bills,” he says. “I don’t usually identify with highly successful teams or individuals. I’m usually for the underdog. So when Roger was absolutely dominant, I liked him” – but did not yet love him. That came later, as Federer aged with the same sort of grace with which he had long played. “The less successful he became, the bigger a fan I became.”

Then one day, in 2019, Seminara had a eureka moment: Go to Switzerland and walk in Federer’s footsteps. And a big part of the story was that he could walk at all.

Two years earlier Seminara had been diagnosed with pansclerotic morphea, a rare autoimmune disease. He could barely stand, let alone walk for any distance. The pain was so great that at one point he considered amputation. Tennis? He was sure he would never play again.