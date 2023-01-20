Erik Brady: Dan Hoard started life as a Bills fan. Now he's the Voice of the Bengals – but his Mom still loves him

Erik Brady Erik Brady has more than 50 years in newspapers as a paperboy for The Buffalo Evening News, a sports columnist for The Courier-Express and sports reporter for USA Today, where he retired as the last member of the national newspaper’s founding generation. Follow Erik Brady Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dan Hoard grew up in Lakewood as a Buffalo Bills fan. Today he is the radio voice of the Cincinnati Bengals. And Sunday he will broadcast a playoff game from Highmark Stadium for the first time.

“I have had opportunities to broadcast regular-season games there, but this will be a big thrill for me,” Hoard says. “I’m sure I’ll be looking down at various spots in the stadium where I sat bundled up in my Bills gear as a kid and be thinking about my incredibly good fortune.”

He will also be thinking about John Murphy, the radio voice of the Bills, who is sidelined by a stroke.

“It is very sad to me that Murph had his stroke, and I hope he’s doing better and is on the road to recovery. I’ll miss talking to him this week. We always talk in any week that leads up to a Bengals-Bills game. Murph would come on one of the radio shows I do in Cincinnati and give us a lowdown on the team.

“In fact, he did that only a couple weeks ago before the Monday night game, before he experienced his stroke. So I’ll miss seeing him. I texted him and let him know that, and hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

Hoard is referring, of course, to the Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati between the Bills and Bengals when Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

“It was terrifying for anybody who was there or watching on TV. I have seen some horrific injuries, unfortunately. I guess if you do this long enough, as a football broadcaster, you will. But I certainly never thought I would see someone receiving CPR on a football field. … Thank heavens his health improved so quickly. That was the most miraculous thing of all.”

When Hoard was a kid, living in Lakewood, he idolized two members of the Bills organization: O.J. Simpson and Van Miller, the team’s original and longtime radio voice.

“My childhood admiration for O.J. didn’t pan out quite as well,” Hoard says. “But Van, I still regard him to be one of the two greatest NFL radio play-by-play announcers of all time, with Kevin Harlan being the other.”

Miller died in 2015. Two years earlier, Murphy arranged for Hoard to meet Miller in the press box when the Bengals came to Orchard Park. It was a lovefest. Miller had grown up in Dunkirk, so the two talked about coming of age in Chautauqua County.

“To be in the broadcast booth on Sunday, one door over from where Van used to weave his magic, will be special,” Hoard says. “Unintentionally, I’m sure my style sounds at least somewhat like Van, because that’s the way it was supposed to sound in my mind, and in my ear.”

Hoard rooted for the Bills when they lost playoff games to the Bengals following the 1981 and 1988 seasons. The Bengals reached Super Bowls both times.

“I didn’t like the results back then, but I will feel differently if the Bengals come out on top this week,” Hoard says. “I am 100 percent rooting for my current team to move forward, even if it breaks my mother’s heart.”

The Bills and Bengals would have met in Buffalo for last season’s AFC championship game if only the Bills had held on for 13 more seconds against the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Bengals then won in KC to reach the Super Bowl.

“That was such a thrill,” Hoard says. “People ask me what it’s like to do a Super Bowl, and I describe it this way: It’s like the first ‘Jurassic Park’ movie, where you see Sam Neal and Laura Dern see dinosaurs for the first time and realize that they exist.

“That’s kind of like what broadcasting the Super Bowl was for me. I was like, ‘Holy cow’ – only substitute another word for ‘cow.’ It was a surreal experience, and it whetted my appetite to do it again at some point.”

And, of course, to see his Bengals win one.

“That’s all that’s left. They’ve been to three without coming away with a victory. As we know, the Bills have been to four and are in the same boat. So hopefully one of these franchises will experience that ultimate victory sometime soon.”

Hoard’s mother is in her mid-80s and still lives in Lakewood. Mother and son have had deep discussions about this week’s game.

“She is very torn between the team she loves,” Hoard says, “and one of the sons she loves.”

Blood is thicker than Chautauqua Lake water, so surely she’ll be rooting for her son’s team. Won’t she?

“She claims she will,” he says with a laugh. “But I know better.”