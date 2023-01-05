Erik Brady: Consider yourself a trivia expert, Patrick Curran class, if you watch Bob’s grandson on 'Jeopardy!'

This Buffalo News columnist often advised his readers to “hang tough.”

Who is Bob Curran?

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Western New Yorkers of a certain age will remember Bob as the cheerful proprietor of Curran’s Corner, the popular column that graced these pages from 1967 to 1999. We lost him in 2003, at age 80, but this week he is back in the news. Tonight, his grandson will appear on "Jeopardy!", the venerable game show that was born not long before the debut of Curran’s Corner.

Patrick Curran, 30, lives in Washington, D.C., and works in McLean, Va., for a firm that does communications consulting for government agencies. “I use my writing and editing talents for things I believe in,” he says.

Such talent runs in the family. His late father, John, graduated from Amherst High School and St. Bonaventure University and then went to work as a reporter – first at the Niagara Gazette and later for the Associated Press, with stops in Charleston, W.Va., Boston, Atlantic City, N.J., and Montpelier, Vt.

John died of a heart attack, in 2011, while cutting the grass at home in Montpelier. He was 54. The AP’s obit noted that he always kept a cub reporter’s excitement for his craft. “John found joy in reporting about people,” said Kathleen Carroll, then AP’s executive editor. “From the Pine Barrens of southern New Jersey to the mountain communities of Vermont, he loved nothing better than meeting people and telling their stories to the world.”

At the funeral, Patrick told mourners he wasn’t sure if there were a higher power, though he might reconsider if the Bills beat the Patriots the following day.

“This was a mediocre Ryan Fitzpatrick Bills team versus the Tom Brady juggernaut,” Patrick says. “Then the Bills won on a last-second field goal – and my phone exploded with 10 million texts. And I thought, ‘Maybe there is divine intervention.’ ”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Patrick, who grew up in New Jersey and Vermont, says he’s surprised but pleased that people in Buffalo might have an interest in his "Jeopardy!" appearance. “I was around 10 when my grandfather died, so I don’t really remember his columns,” he says. “But I know about his catchphrases and his shtick as a classic city columnist.”

“Hang tough” was the best-known of those catchphrases. Asked once for the definition, Bob said, “It means keep your chin up and take care of yourself.”

Bob Curran Sr. and the former Mary Sullivan, as his readers knew his wife, had three sons. Bob Jr. is retired as vice president of communications for the Jockey Club, the breed registry for Thoroughbred horses in the U.S. and Canada. Mark is in public relations in New York City. The family didn’t grow up watching "Jeopardy!".

“I’d be smarter if we had,” Bob Jr. says. “This was their thing” – meaning John and his wife, the former Tricia Flynn, who watched Jeopardy nightly when Patrick was growing up.

“It’s just something we did for as long as I can remember,” Patrick says. Even now, his mother has an alarm on her phone to remind her when the show is starting.

Patrick remembers coming home from high school basketball practice one winter night and watching "Jeopardy!" with his parents. He could scarcely believe it when his father nailed nearly every clue. “I was, like, ‘Wait – you don’t know anything about opera.’ ” It turned out the noted jokester had watched an earlier airing on Canadian TV.

Last spring, Patrick took the free online test on the "Jeopardy!" website. He had done so a half-dozen times before, but this time he got the call. He is married to the former Liz Anderson, a trademark attorney in Washington. She quizzed him with flashcards in the months before his appearance. Then she went with him to Los Angeles for the taping, in November, as did her parents and Patrick’s mother, plus the best man from their wedding.

“It was cool to know I had support in the crowd,” Patrick says. “I was nervous, but I felt good.”

Curran’s Corner appeared in The Buffalo News for the last third of the 20th century. March will bring what would have been Bob Sr.’s 100th birthday. And Thursday night his grandson will offer an early present.

We can’t tell you what happens, except for this: Patrick will do his best to live up to his grandad’s admonition for us all – and hang tough.