Erik Brady: Canisius College appreciated Harry Truman long before the rest of the world caught up

Harry Truman came to Buffalo 60 years ago to accept an honorary degree from Canisius College. What he said then about the leaders of the Soviet Union carries relevance for our own fraught era.

“You can make agreements with them, but the record shows it won’t do any good,” Truman said. “I wouldn’t trust them across the street even if I could see them.”

Truman, at 77, came to Canisius almost 10 years after he had left office. It was a time when historians typically ranked him among the least impressive of U.S. presidents. Then, 30 years later, David McCullough’s 1992 biography changed all that.

“Almost overnight, it seemed, Truman became the exemplar of an ordinary man who rises to meet great challenges,” wrote Frank Gannon recently in the Wall Street Journal, “a model of tough and courageous decision-making, and a paragon of plain-speaking common sense.”

Gannon made this observation in his review of “The Trials of Harry S. Truman: The Extraordinary Presidency of an Ordinary Man.” The book is by Jeffrey Frank, who was editor of the editorial page at the Courier-Express when it folded 40 years ago.

Frank’s reappraisal “is rigorously researched, thought-provoking and, not least, a pleasure to read,” wrote Gannon, citing Frank’s belief that “a more realistic account of Truman’s limits will lead to a deeper appreciation of his greatness.”

As it happens, Canisius recognized Truman’s greatness decades before many historians did. He came to the campus in 1962 as the inaugural speaker in the Fitzpatrick Lecture Series, which to this day brings national figures to the college to speak about politics and government.

My father, then a professor of English at Canisius, wrote the citation that accompanied Truman’s honorary degree of doctor of laws. “This most unacademic of politicians,” the citation said, was “a common man cast uncommonly large on the great wall of history.”

The citation also noted that Buffalo once served — not so long before Truman’s 1884 birth — “as home to another Missouri wielder of American frontier vernacular, Mark Twain.”

Frank’s book cites Twain, too, in making the point that upon Franklin D. Roosevelt’s death, Truman ascended to the presidency as “someone who had stepped out of the nation’s rural past and found himself in a dizzying mid-twentieth-century world, like a character from a Mark Twain fable: A Missouri Farmer in FDR’s Court.”

Truman steadied the United States through the end of World War II and, in its aftermath, helped to create the crucial institutional infrastructure that remains with us today. As The New Yorker’s Beverly Gage put it in her review of Frank’s book: “NATO, despite repeated challenges to its relevance, endures as the critical military pact of the Western world. Japan and Germany, with the help of American reconstruction funds, developed into prosperous, stable democracies. Even the U.N. is still limping along.”

Truman left office almost 70 years ago, but he would recognize the crises of our time: Russia’s war against Ukraine rages as NATO stands at the ready, while the existential dread of nuclear arms hangs over us all.

The Canisius citation credits Truman for his character and his statecraft: “Forthright, brisk, individual of idiom, never shirking a decision, as true to his trust as the name Truman itself, the old master of political tactic now deployed his unparalleled skill as the world’s first statesman, becoming by dint of will and energy one of the great American chiefs of state.

“From his practical intellect sprang, full-panoplied, that wise, humane, shield-bearing guardian of Western freedom, the Marshall Plan, as well as its co-champion, the mobile armor of NATO which still keeps watch and ward over the security of freemen.”

The former president spoke to a crowd of about 300 at Canisius that day, as Steve Cichon wrote in The Buffalo News in 2016. Truman told the students that scientific advancements in the space race and in nuclear testing were vitally important, likening such work to Thomas Edison’s on the light bulb: “If he had stopped then, we’d be sitting around here in candlelight.”

One student asked Truman about his famous letter to a Washington Post music critic who had given a bad review to the singing performance of Truman’s daughter, Margaret, at Constitution Hall. “Some day I hope to meet you,” Truman wrote. “When that happens you’ll need a new nose, a lot of beefsteak for black eyes, and perhaps a supporter below!”

Truman told the Canisius crowd that his wife and daughter had deeply objected to his writing that letter: “But in the 1948 election there wasn’t a man with a daughter who didn’t vote for me. It isn’t what I did it for, but that’s the way it worked out.”

(He got that one wrong, unless — like Twain’s Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s court — he was a time traveler: He actually sent the letter in 1950, two years after the election.)

Truman told reporters after his talk that he had never taken so many smart questions from a student audience.

“And I have been to Yale, Harvard, Columbia, and my own University of Missouri,” he said with a smile. “I stood there an hour answering their questions. And when they got too tough, I quit.”

Truman was joking, of course. Whatever his faults, he was a man who never quit.

Or, as the Canisius citation put it, he was a man “who proved that a knowledge of human nature is the beginning and end of all political wisdom, and that the art of the possible can also be, on occasion, an art of the impossible.”

