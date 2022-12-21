Erik Brady: Buffalo's immaculate connections, from the Council of Trent to Franco Harris

Franco Harris was a rookie running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers 50 years ago when he had a breakout game against the Buffalo Bills. He wasn’t yet a starter, but he ran for 131 yards and scored three touchdowns at War Memorial Stadium as the Steelers beat the Bills, 38-21.

“Next to ‘Whizzer’ White,” Steelers owner Art Rooney said that day, “Harris looks like he’ll be our best No. 1 draftee in history.”

This quickly proved prophetic. Byron White, after all, was merely a Supreme Court justice. Franco Harris was more than supreme. He was immaculate.

Harris died Wednesday, at 72, two days shy of the 50th anniversary of a play that the NFL calls the greatest in its history. That play is popularly known as the Immaculate Reception – and chances are you know more about it than about the Catholic doctrine on which the pun is based.

The Immaculate Conception refers not to the conception of Jesus — that’s the Virgin Birth — but instead to the conception of Mary without the stain of original sin. No worries if you didn’t know. Most people don’t, even most Catholics.

“That’s probably true,” says Rev. Jim Hartwell, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Wellsville. “It is a common misconception.”

The priest grew up in Erie, Pa., where his grandfather was a Steelers fan and his father a fan of the Cleveland Browns, “odd as that may be.” The family moved to Grand Island when he was 10, and Hartwell soon found his own team: “Oh, I’m a die-hard Bills fan all the way.”

The game that gave us the greatest play in NFL history was at Three Rivers Stadium. One of those rivers is the Allegheny, which runs through Cattaraugus County, so it’s fair to say Western New York waters were flowing 50 years ago right past the stadium where Harris made his history.

With 22 seconds left, the Steelers trailed the Oakland Raiders, 7-6, on fourth-and-10 at their own 40-yard line. Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw threw a desperation pass toward halfback Frenchy Fuqua. Raiders safety Jack Tatum collided with Fuqua just as the ball arrived, and it caromed to fullback Harris, who was wisely trailing the broken play – and then he ran it in for a miracle of a winning touchdown.

The game offers several Buffalo connections. Former Bills quarterback Daryle Lamonica was the Raiders’ starting QB, though coach John Madden benched him for Ken Stabler in the second half. And future Bills linebacker Phil Villapiano was supposed to be covering Harris on the play. He groused about the Immaculate Reception a few years ago on a podcast on the Talk of Fame Network.

“How many yellow flags on that play should have been called on the Steelers?” Villapiano asked. He insisted that the ball had bounced off Fuqua, not Tatum, which would have made it no good under the rules of the time. He said Harris had actually trapped the ball, not caught it. Villapiano added that he had been clipped on the play, and that Raiders defensive linemen were held.

For all of that, though, he and Harris were good friends. Every Dec. 23, he said, at the hour of the play, Harris would call him.

The controversy, and the mystery, are all part of what makes the play memorable. So, too, of course, is the nickname. Myron Cope was the voice of the Steelers then. That night, on his local TV sportscast, at the suggestion of a caller, he christened the play this way: “Dec. 23 will henceforth be celebrated in Pittsburgh as the feast of the Immaculate Reception.”

The Steelers and the league will offer all manner of celebration on Friday, for the anniversary, and again on Saturday, when the Steelers and Raiders play once again – and when Harris’ No. 32 is retired without him.

Cope, who was Jewish, addressed the legality of the play in a New York Times essay 25 years ago. He asked: “Was Franco Harris’s Immaculate Reception kosher?” His answer: Yes!

The Immaculate Conception was not defined as dogma until 1854. The church had affirmed Mary’s freedom from personal sin 300 years earlier, at the Council of Trent, at which Peter Canisius served as a theologian. He wrote a last line for the Hail Mary that the council added to the prayer’s first two sentences, which come from the Gospel of Luke.

“Our influence is felt through time and space,” Rev. Hartwell says of that pre-Buffalo Buffalo connection.

Hail Mary, as a football term, is so called because it’s a wing and a prayer. The most famous of these last-gasp desperation throws might be the pass that future Bills quarterback Doug Flutie threw for Boston College to beat Miami in 1984. The Bills can point to some Hail Marys in their favor (notably Joe Ferguson to Roland Hooks against New England, 1981) and some not (notably Arizona’s Kyle Murray to DeAndre Hopkins, 2021 – known, annoyingly, as Hail Murray).

Worst of all, of course, is the trick play that the Tennessee Titans used to beat the Bills in a playoff game that followed the 2000 season. (As if you need reminding.) It came on a kickoff and has come to be known by such monikers as the Music City Miracle, Home Run Throwback – and Forward Lateral. For my money, though, the name that should have stuck is the one that Mark Gaughan gave it in the next day’s editions of The Buffalo News: