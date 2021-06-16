Erik Brady: Buffalo-Toronto relationship is long and lasting and ... complicated

Most fans at Sahlen Field are rooting for the Yankees, as one might expect; the Yanks have long been a fan favorite in Western New York. But lots are rooting for the Blue Jays, too. And for good reason: They are our team for now, even if only on loan. They are the parent club of our Buffalo Bisons. And they are the major-league team nearest to us.

It is almost 400 miles to New York – and less than 100 to Toronto. We share a state and a country with the Yankees, but we share a region with Toronto – and so much more:

• We share Tim Horton. He played for the Leafs and the Sabres. And he died in that auto accident on the Queen Elizabeth Way, which connects Buffalo and Toronto.

• We share Tim Hortons, too. Your doughnuts are our doughnuts.

• We share Steve Christie. The Buffalo Bills’ all-time leading scorer is from Oakville, midway between Hamilton and Toronto.

• We share Punch Imlach. The last general manager to win a Stanley Cup for the Maple Leafs was also the founding father of the Sabres – a job he took to spite the Leafs, which is also in the spirit of the whole Buffalo-Toronto thing.