Erik Brady: Buffalo man perfected freestyle swimming, but his story was almost forgotten – until now

Back in the day, the Buffalo department store called Adam, Meldrum & Anderson – better known as AM&A’s – ran ads that styled itself as “A-M-and-A’s-ing.”

Little did we know that the Meldrum family had an amazing story of its own: Charles Meldrum Daniels may be the least known of America’s greatest swimmers.

And of Buffalo’s greatest athletes.

Today that changes with publication of “The Watermen: The Birth of American Swimming and One Young Man’s Fight to Capture Olympic Gold,” by Michael Loynd (Ballantine Books). The events are more than 100 years old, and yet the book reads like a modern-day thriller. This is in the happy tradition of “Seabiscuit,” Lauren Hillebrand’s 1999 bestseller about a 1930s racehorse.

That book was made into a movie, and the same ought to happen for “The Watermen.” It tells the remarkable story of Daniels, who perfected the swimming stroke we have come to know as freestyle – and who willed into existence the first U.S.-sponsored Olympic swim team. He is, in that sense, the father of American competitive swimming: He won the first Olympic gold medal for an American swimmer, and today the U.S. claims more swim gold than the next 11 countries combined.

Daniels won that first one in St. Louis, in 1904. That’s how he came to the attention of Loynd, who lives in St. Louis and is a member of the International Society of Olympic Historians. He was researching the St. Louis Games when he chanced upon the life of America’s first great swimmer. To Loynd’s surprise, no full biography of Daniels existed. And the more Loynd learned, the more he wanted to know.

“I was working on an article and then realized, ‘This is a book,’ ” he says by phone from his home. “It really is an incredible underdog story.”

The British had dominated world swimming for 70 years before Daniels’ unlikely arrival on the world stage. “The Watermen” offers a climactic scene in the 100-meter race at the 1908 Games, in London. The British starter lets the other swimmers (but not Daniels) know that he is going to skip the customary call of “get ready” before “go.” That leaves the American late off the line, already 2 meters behind when he hits the water. And yet somehow – in a display of sheer will and unfaltering technique – he churns his way to gold by breaking his own world record.

That race is the story of Daniels’ life in miniature: often coming from behind to find victory, in the water and out, when it looks least likely.

His saga begins in Buffalo, at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church, where his father, Tom, and mother, Alice Meldrum, were married in high-society style, in 1884. Among the wedding guests was Grover Cleveland, governor of New York and former mayor of Buffalo, who would soon be elected U.S. president. Other guests included William Waldorf Astor, richest man in America, and Charles J. Folger, secretary of the Treasury, who had lost to Cleveland in the 1882 election for governor.

The father of the groom, Charles Daniels – his grandson would be named for him – was chief justice of the New York State Supreme Court. (Later he would be a two-time congressman representing Buffalo and first dean of the law school at the University of Buffalo.) Tom and Alice soon moved to Dayton, Ohio, where Tom opened a dry goods store, hoping to replicate the success of the stores his new wife’s family ran in Buffalo.

Charles was born in Dayton, in 1885. When the store failed there, Tom moved the family to New York, where he began working in finance. Tom was a strong swimmer who thought he could teach his son to swim by pushing him into the deep end of a pool without the benefit of instruction. Charles “swallowed enough water to sink a warship,” he later said, and nearly drowned.

Tom emerges as the book’s sink-or-swim villain: He cheats on Alice, and on his clients. Divorce comes, and then a series of arrests. Tom Daniels was not quite the Bernie Madoff of his time, but his scandals made national news. Said a headline in The Buffalo Evening News: “Man Under Arrest Is Thought To Be Judge Daniels’ Son. Is Charged with Larceny and Thought to Have Swindled on a Big Scale.”

Given the social strictures of the day, Alice couldn’t go home to Buffalo. She was left to raise her son, who was suffering from anxiety and depression, as if she were still married. So she took him to the Adirondacks in the summertime to learn the manly arts of camping and canoeing, hiking and hunting. Charles became an expert woodsman, but what he wanted most was to prove to his absent father that he could swim. And he found solitary solace in the pool at the New York Athletic Club.

The book tells how he went from a scrawny teen, weak on technique, to the man who would take the rudimentary freestyle stroke emerging in England and Australia and, over time, invent the six-beat kick – three kicks for each arm stroke – that is still used by swimmers the world over. (For centuries, the main stroke used by leisure swimmers – to the extent there were any – was something resembling what we think of today as the breaststroke; competitive swimming did not emerge until Britain pioneered such contests in the 1830s.)

Daniels set national swimming records, becoming the American record-holder in every event from 25 yards to the mile. Then he began to set world records, which the Brits declined to recognize. Daniels won that original U.S. Olympic swim gold in St. Louis, but the Brits did not compete there. Which brings us to the London Games, in 1908, and that 100-meter race for the ages. Proclaimed The Buffalo Express: “A Buffalo boy is now admittedly the greatest exponent of aquatics in the world today.”

Loynd’s book is meticulously researched and briskly paced. (Such virtues do not always coincide.) Loynd learned about the Daniels and Meldrum families on the society pages of Buffalo newspapers, and from newspapers around the world he absorbed Olympics coverage. He also did much of his research onsite: London, New York, Dayton, the Adirondacks. Loynd’s last stop was Buffalo, where Daniels is buried at Forest Lawn, next to his mother.

“Neither died in Buffalo, but they both wanted to be buried there,” Loynd says. “I think it is so poignant that they are buried inches apart. They had such a close relationship because of what they had to go through together to survive.”

Loynd walked along Delaware Avenue to get a sense of the city in a bygone era when walking and horse-drawn carriages were the main ways to get around. “The Watermen” includes this early scene-setting passage:

“Buffalo’s Delaware Avenue was one of the most illustrious addresses in America. Nowhere was the Gilded Age on fuller display than the massive mansions along this wide tree-lined thoroughfare, dubbed Millionaires’ Row. Two of the avenue’s most famous residents were Millard Fillmore, thirteenth president of the United States, and America’s legendary humorist Mark Twain.”

Florence Goodyear, too, grew up on Delaware. Her high-society family’s orbit in Buffalo intersected with those of the Daniels and Meldrum families, but somehow Charles never met her until she asked to be introduced to him at a party in London not long before the 1908 Olympics. By this time her husband, George Olds Wagner, a semipro tennis player, had left her for a mistress. She remained married for the sake of her two children, which was something that Charles could well understand.

Charles returned to the United States after his London triumph on the Adriatic, the first ocean liner with a pool. As it happened, Mrs. Wagner was also aboard. A year later, he asked her to marry him. She got a discreet divorce in Paris and soon the newlyweds had a place on the Buffalo Social Register, such was the cleansing effect of Daniels’s Olympic celebrity. Their position on the register also allowed Alice, at last, to be welcomed back into Buffalo society.

The marriage of Charles and Florence, too, would ultimately end in divorce, but they had a son – Frank Henry Goodyear Daniels – and Florence’s two daughters from her first marriage took the Daniels name. Charles’ two living granddaughters grew up in Buffalo and they own the scrapbooks that Alice lovingly kept over the years as her son moved from competitive swimmer to American champion to world champion. The pasted pages of those memory books allowed Loynd to follow the arc of Daniels’ swimming career through the loving eyes of a devoted mother. “The Watermen” is, in some ways, as much her book as his.

Charles Daniels is not really forgotten, as he is a member of several sports halls of fame: U.S. Olympic, International Swimming – and Greater Buffalo. Yet somehow he merits only six sentences on his Wikipedia page. Loynd’s book sets all that right by telling his remarkable story in full for the first time.

Daniels’ story is intertwined with the growth of the modern Olympic Games, which began uncertainly in 1896, and the growth of American swimming, which barely existed before Daniels made history with his self-made stroke. All of which makes this book invaluable for anyone interested in Olympic history, swimming history – and, of course, Buffalo history.

