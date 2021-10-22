Erik Brady: Buffalo lost a giant with the death of Richard Griffin. I lost a lifelong family friend.

They’ll fill St. Mark’s Church this morning for the funeral of Richard F. Griffin Sr. We lost him last week, at the age of 88. He was Buffalo at its best, a lion of the law who won some of the biggest civil rights cases in the city’s history.

As it happens, he was a favorite student of my father, Charles A. Brady, at Canisius College in the early 1950s. Sometimes my father, an English professor, hired Griffin to do odd jobs, and he was at our house changing storm windows on the day I was born. My father wasn’t home at the time, so Griffin, a senior in college, drove my mother to Sisters Hospital.

It’s no exaggeration, then, to say this is a man I have known all my life.

Richard F. Griffin Jr., his elder son, is my dear friend for more than 50 years. We met at Canisius High School and hit it off before discovering that our budding friendship replicated our fathers’. Their friendship survived the years: Dick Griffin Sr. was my father’s attorney for decades. Our friendship lasted, too: Dick Griffin Jr. is godfather for my daughter, Claire, as I am for his son, Charles.