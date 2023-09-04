Erik Brady Follow Erik Brady Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Today is Labor Day on this side of the border. It’s Labour Day on the other. No matter the spelling, we tend to think of it as the unofficial end of summer.

Other seasons somehow seem to bleed into each other. Only summer seems to close abruptly, with today’s final fling of barbecue-sauced revelry.

“I think the most Canadian of all emotions is the feeling of poignancy of late summer,” David Frum tweeted the other day on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. He mostly posts about politics – Frum is a former speechwriter for George W. Bush – but with this single sentence he hit a cross-border bull’s-eye. And Western New York is Canadian enough to share in this most Canadian of emotions.

We also share with our friends in southern Ontario a mighty river and a pair of Great Lakes – and a holiday on the first Monday of September that honors the North American labor movement.

It so happens that of my 70 summers, I have spent a sweet part of all but one on the Canadian shore of Lake Erie. (Covid cost me the one.) Frum’s musing captured a sense of melancholy that I can feel in my bones.

His tweet made me think of “Viking Summer,” my father’s 1956 novel, which is set in Buffalo and at our cousin-shared cottage in Canada. These are the novel’s opening lines: “Like all retreats, the Desmond family’s retreat from summer had been sad, slow, reluctant. First, the long, low little cottage on the Canadian shore, so eggshell white of stucco, so Mediterranean coral of trim, had to be closed and shuttered against the Ontario winter. ...

“The chrysanthemums were pinched back and hooded; the water turned off; the outdoor grill lodged in the bathhouse; the picnic table, on the screened porch, turned up against the wall to protect its varnished top; the sand toys stacked in sharp-edged metal rows. ... After three fugitive months of Canadian moons and Erie sunsets, it was high time to evacuate this beach head” and make the move back to Buffalo.

Frum, 63, has a family history with a cross-border synergy of its own. His late mother was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and grew up in Niagara Falls, Ont. As a well-known CBC-TV news personality, Barbara Frum was parodied as Barbara Plum, a Muppet on Canada’s version of “Sesame Street.”

Frum grew up in Toronto besotted by a different TV personality: Irv Weinstein. He wrote an ode to Irv in 1999:

“Back in the middle 1960s, when Mr. Weinstein – may I call him Irv? It seems I’ve known him so long – began writing and hosting the Channel 7 Eyewitness News, there were only half a dozen working channels on Toronto television dials.” These included “the three American networks on 2, 4 and 7.”

Frum, as a boy, thought Canadian TV too tedious: “What we watched instead – for as many hours as we could get away with it – were the American networks. ... The United States that we saw on Channel 7 was a wild and dangerous country, in which houses were constantly bursting into flames as snowstorms battered residents and closed down roads. ... Irv’s remarkable sports jackets pulsed with a rude vitality undreamt of on our milder-mannered side of the border. He wore tartans that evoked a Fourth of July fireworks display.”

Frum’s essay even makes mention of the comedian Jerry Lewis: “In the United States, he’s seen as an at-best mildly big deal; in France, he’s a superstar, the essence of Americanism. Those of us who grew up with Eyewitness News can, however, understand how the French feel: It’s exactly how we feel about Irv Weinstein.”

Frum was also a fan of Tom Jolls on Channel 7’s afternoon children’s show: “I could never understand why Commander Tom lowered himself to do the weather on the evening news – it just seemed somehow beneath him.”

The mood today is not so much beneath as behind, as another summer recedes. Compensations, of course, lie ahead: The Buffalo Bills open in a week at the New York Jets. Josh Allen versus Aaron Rodgers is a bang-up way to begin.

The autumnal equinox is still more than two weeks away, but some leaves are already beginning to change. Before we know it, leaves will be falling.

Not Maple Leafs, though. Those Leafs fall in the spring – and that’s a Canadian emotion of an entirely different sort.

Happy Labor Day.

Labour Day, too.