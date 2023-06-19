Ian Coursey is coming to Shea’s Performing Arts Center this week as an understudy in the traveling Broadway production of “Dear Evan Hansen.” He has been to Shea’s only once before. And therein lies our story.

Ian, who will turn 21 on Saturday, grew up in Silver Spring, Md., and has fond memories of summertime visits to Buffalo to see his maternal grandparents, Dick and Jane Griffin. They would spend time at the family’s lakefront cottage at Windmill Point in Fort Erie, Ontario. They would take day trips to Niagara Falls. And they would go to Buffalo Bisons games.

He loved those visits to Sahlen Field, as it is now known, because he and his older brother, Connor, played youth baseball. Ian figured he would follow his brother on the baseball team at their high school, Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md. (Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is also an alum.) But then, as a freshman, Ian saw the school’s fall production of the play “Noises Off.”

“I turned to my mother at the show,” he says, “and I told her, ‘This is what I want to do.’ ”

Ian joined the drama club and that spring, while still a freshman, got one of the leads in Good Counsel’s production of “Titanic.” He traded in his baseball coach for a voice coach and began dreaming of Broadway.

One summer afternoon a year or two later, when he was 15 or 16, his grandfather took him to Shea’s. But the theater was dark that day; only the box office was open.

“My grandfather, he could talk like no one else,” Ian says. “He told them, ‘I have a future famous actor here, and he would like to see the theater.’ ”

Richard F. Griffin Sr. was a good man to have as your advocate. When he died in 2021, at age 88, he was hailed as one of the great attorneys in Buffalo history. In the 1970s, he represented the plaintiffs who argued that Buffalo’s public schools were illegally segregated by race. He won the case. And on that summer afternoon, he won his pleading at Shea’s, too.

“I had no professional credits to my name,” Ian says. “I was just a high school kid. But the box office people listened to him and called for some ushers, and they took us inside and gave us a tour. And my grandfather – I’ll never forget it – he told me, ‘You’re going to be on that stage someday.’ ”

Sure enough, Ian will be onstage at Shea’s from Tuesday through Sunday, even if only for the pre-show sound checks. He is the understudy for the roles of Connor Murphy and Jared Kleinman in “Dear Evan Hansen,” the beloved musical about high schoolers trying to fit in. He’s not scheduled to appear in the show here, but you never know.

“Maybe the stars will align,” he says. “Fingers crossed.”

The cast and crew typically stay in hotels or Airbnb rentals when on the road. In Buffalo, though, Ian will stay with Jane Griffin, his grandmother. Mary Griffin, his mother, an attorney in Maryland, will stay with friends at Windmill Point. She remembers how her father “would command his grandson to sing at every holiday family gathering, letting Ian know that he was the great tenor hope of the Griffin family, renowned for having absolutely no vocal ability.”

Even if singing doesn’t run in the family – “Griffin children were told to lip-sync during choir,” Mary says – performing does. Annie Griffin, Ian’s aunt, is a writer and director who lives in Scotland. (She directed the 2020 episode of HBO’s futuristic “Avenue 5” in which we learn that the White House is now Buffalo City Hall.) Annie saw Ian perform at the beginning of the tour, in Boise, Idaho, last year, and then again this month in Des Moines, Iowa.

“He lights up the stage,” she says. “He’s magic. He’s got it.”

Annie is speaking as an aunt, of course, but also as a professional.

“I love that his dream isn’t Hollywood,” she says. “It’s Broadway musicals.”

Ian goes to the University of Michigan, where he is majoring in musical theater with a minor in music composition. He took this school year off so he could go on the “Dear Evan Hansen” tour. He is set to graduate a year from now, and then he plans to move to New York to chase his dream.

After Buffalo, the tour will end in Columbia, S.C. Ian has appeared 46 times in more than 300 performances over a bit more than a year. It is a little like being a second-string second baseman: You have to be ready when the call comes.

Baseball metaphors are apt here. When Ian’s grandfather was a sixth-grader, pitching for St. Rose of Lima, he noticed a cute girl from St. Mark’s in the bleachers. Dick and Jane Griffin were married for 66 years. Last fall, Jane got to see Ian perform in “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Kennedy Center, in Washington. She and Ian cried together after the show while thinking about how much Dick would have loved to be there.

“It’s going to be emotional,” Ian says of being in Buffalo. “A real full-circle moment.”

The last time he came to Shea’s, his grandfather talked their way in the front door. This week, Ian will enter on his own.

By the stage door.